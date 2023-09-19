Off-Topic Tuesday: Favorite Songs

I thought we’d do something very different today, just to break things up. A completely off-topic topic. I’m stealing this idea from something I saw on social media. The idea is pretty simple. Just list your 20 favorite songs (of all time). But to make things interesting, there’s a catch. You can’t use the same band or artist twice! (So if you pick Hey Jude, you can’t pick any more Beatles songs)

My list is below. I started with my favorite bands/artists (in particular ones that were at one point my favorite band) and tried to pick my favorite of their songs. I didn’t want this to take forever, so whenever I was stuck deciding between a few different songs, I always just went with my first instinct and moved on. Even then it still took a long time and my list of honorable mentions was long. I tend to like a wide variety of types of music but this pretty well represents what I favor over others.

I did this exercise with some of my friends from college and we created a shared playlist on Spotify. The fun part about that was sampling styles and artists that I knew about but didn’t spend a lot of time listening to in the past. The transition from “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” to “Master of Puppets” is jarring let me tell you. All in all it was a lot of fun. I recommend it!

Anyway, here is my list.

Smashing Pumpkins - Mayonaise

Pearl Jam - Black

Led Zepplin - When the Levee Breaks

Twenty One Pilots - Car Radio

AJR - 100 Bad Days

Jimmy Eat World - Always Be

Childish Gambino - 3005

AWOLNATION - Kill Your Heroes

Our Lady Peace - Clumsy

Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching

Blink 182 - After Midnight

Beck - Where It’s At

The Who - Baba O’Riley

Kings of Leon - Waste a Moment

Metalica - Master of Puppets

Rascal Flatts - Prayin’ for Daylight

Rush - Tom Sawyer

Vampire Weekend - Giving Up The Gun

Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger

Stone Temple Pilots - Big Empty

Hardest Omissions: The Killers, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Green Day, Chance the Rapper, Jars of Clay/Third Day/DC Talk, Boston, Mumford & Sons, Of Monsters and Men, Lumineers, 2Pac and Kendrick Lamar

Now it is your turn. Share your list in the comments below! Remember, there are no wrong answers (unless you list something from Limp Bizkit - in which case you are very wrong and you should reconsider everything).

Enjoy the next few hours of glorious wasted time.