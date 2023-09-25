Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/25/23 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Sep 25, 2023, 2:39pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/25/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Justin Champagnie Summer League 7/12/23 Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images CelticsBlog Payton Pritchard will see more playing time in Boston this year, ahead of 2024 free agency What should Boston Celtics fans expect from the two-way players NBC Sports Boston Defining Moments: Celebrating the legacy of Red Auerbach’s Celtics dynasty Walsh: ‘Means a lot’ that Tatum, Brown are setting example early Celtics Wire Will the uncertainty around Malcolm Brogdon be resolved at Media Day? Celtics history: Pierce stabbing; Roberts trade; last win in bubble What will Lamar Stevens role with the Celtics in 2023-24 be? What are the best NBA teams of the last 5 years that didn’t win a title? Who was the Celtics’ highest-paid player in the past 30 seasons? Previewing the Knicks-Celtics rivalry in 2023-24 What will Neemias Queta’s role with the Celtics be this season? Celtics three goals: Derrick White needs to rise to the occasion Paul Pierce claims Jayson Tatum is a top-five player in today’s NBA Grant Williams reflects on his time living with Kemba Walker Is Boston still trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon? Some rumbles say yes Payton Pritchard on meeting IT, playing with Kristaps Porzingis Mass Live Ex-Celtics forward reveals which teams called in free agency Hardwood Houdini Proposed 3-for-1 trade sends the Boston Celtics switchable wing duo 3 reasons why Lamar Stevens is the right fit for Boston Celtics roster Disgruntled Boston Celtics guard ‘absolutely on the trade block’ Essentially Sports Jayson Tatum’s “Angry” Teammate Could Form Dream Team With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George, Amid Rumors Of Potential Rift With Celtics Jayson Tatum’s $70 Million Rich Teammate’s Rumored Frustration with Celtics Could Lead to Repercussions: “Heard some whispers…” SI .com Al Horford Taking Celtics Rookie Jordan Walsh Under His Wing Basketball Insiders Will the Celtics trade NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon? The Sports Rush “Don’t Want the Money”: Sacrificing $10,000,000 For His Ideals, Larry Bird Ignored Celtics CEO’s Monetary Advice in 1992 The Cold Wire Trainer Shares Video Of Celtics Star At The Gym Celtics Reportedly Trying To Move 1 Veteran KCEN TV Why underestimating Marcus Smart’s Memphis impact may mean the Grizzlies shock the NBA this season Sportskeeda 5 players who could retire after 2023-24 NBA title Give Me Sport Boston Celtics: ‘Questions’ over ‘model professional’ Malcolm Brogdon KSDK Mailbag: Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics enforcers, Bradley Beal’s help, & best of each decade | ksdk.com Heavy New Celtics Signing Oshae Brissett ‘Likes’ Idea of Possible Pacers Trade Basketball Network Austin Rivers claims Avery Bradley was the best defender in the NBA Fansided NBA rumors: Buddy Hield trade, Celtic on the block, Embiid’s big decision More From CelticsBlog What to expect from our two-way players Pondering Payton Pritchard’s prospects: Possible promotion? Potential payday pending? Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/24/23 What are the biggest storylines entering Celtics training camp? Which role player will join the regular season rotation? Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/23/23 Loading comments...
