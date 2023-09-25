 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 9/25/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Justin Champagnie Summer League 7/12/23
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

CelticsBlog Payton Pritchard will see more playing time in Boston this year, ahead of 2024 free agency

What should Boston Celtics fans expect from the two-way players

NBC Sports Boston Defining Moments: Celebrating the legacy of Red Auerbach’s Celtics dynasty

Walsh: ‘Means a lot’ that Tatum, Brown are setting example early

Celtics Wire Will the uncertainty around Malcolm Brogdon be resolved at Media Day?

Celtics history: Pierce stabbing; Roberts trade; last win in bubble

What will Lamar Stevens role with the Celtics in 2023-24 be?

What are the best NBA teams of the last 5 years that didn’t win a title?


Who was the Celtics’ highest-paid player in the past 30 seasons?

Previewing the Knicks-Celtics rivalry in 2023-24

What will Neemias Queta’s role with the Celtics be this season?

Celtics three goals: Derrick White needs to rise to the occasion


Paul Pierce claims Jayson Tatum is a top-five player in today’s NBA

Grant Williams reflects on his time living with Kemba Walker

Is Boston still trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon? Some rumbles say yes

Payton Pritchard on meeting IT, playing with Kristaps Porzingis

Mass Live Ex-Celtics forward reveals which teams called in free agency

Hardwood Houdini Proposed 3-for-1 trade sends the Boston Celtics switchable wing duo

3 reasons why Lamar Stevens is the right fit for Boston Celtics roster

Disgruntled Boston Celtics guard ‘absolutely on the trade block’

Essentially Sports Jayson Tatum’s “Angry” Teammate Could Form Dream Team With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George, Amid Rumors Of Potential Rift With Celtics

Jayson Tatum’s $70 Million Rich Teammate’s Rumored Frustration with Celtics Could Lead to Repercussions: “Heard some whispers…”

SI .com Al Horford Taking Celtics Rookie Jordan Walsh Under His Wing

Basketball Insiders Will the Celtics trade NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon?

The Sports Rush “Don’t Want the Money”: Sacrificing $10,000,000 For His Ideals, Larry Bird Ignored Celtics CEO’s Monetary Advice in 1992

The Cold Wire Trainer Shares Video Of Celtics Star At The Gym

Celtics Reportedly Trying To Move 1 Veteran

KCEN TV Why underestimating Marcus Smart’s Memphis impact may mean the Grizzlies shock the NBA this season

Sportskeeda 5 players who could retire after 2023-24 NBA title

Give Me Sport Boston Celtics: ‘Questions’ over ‘model professional’ Malcolm Brogdon

KSDK Mailbag: Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics enforcers, Bradley Beal’s help, & best of each decade | ksdk.com

Heavy New Celtics Signing Oshae Brissett ‘Likes’ Idea of Possible Pacers Trade

Basketball Network Austin Rivers claims Avery Bradley was the best defender in the NBA

Fansided NBA rumors: Buddy Hield trade, Celtic on the block, Embiid’s big decision

