Merch Madness Round of 32: vote on your favorite Celtics jerseys

Welcome to the official Celtics Victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics-inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.

Round 2 offers 16 different matchups, which you can vote on over the next 2 days. We saw more than a few upsets in Round 1, most notably the 8th-seeded Green Line jersey falling to the 57th-seeded Re-Done City jersey.

If you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of the tem that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #1 vs. #32 1) MBTA

32) Black Side Clover vote view results 0% 1) MBTA (0 votes)

0% 32) Black Side Clover (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #48 vs. #16 48) Retro Celtics

16) Black LuckyStripes vote view results 0% 48) Retro Celtics (0 votes)

0% 16) Black LuckyStripes (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #8 vs. #41 8) Neon Clover

41) 13 Clovers vote view results 0% 8) Neon Clover (0 votes)

0% 41) 13 Clovers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #40 vs. #57 40) Classic Script

57) Re-Done City vote view results 0% 40) Classic Script (0 votes)

0% 57) Re-Done City (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #4 vs. #26 4) Gas Tank

26) Cream Lucky vote view results 0% 4) Gas Tank (0 votes)

0% 26) Cream Lucky (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #45 vs. #52 45) Gold Celtic

52) Clover Cuffs vote view results 0% 45) Gold Celtic (0 votes)

0% 52) Clover Cuffs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #53 vs. #44 53) Lucky in White Letters

44) Green Monster vote view results 0% 53) Lucky in White Letters (0 votes)

0% 44) Green Monster (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #28 vs. #5 28) Yellow

5) Massachussetts vote view results 0% 28) Yellow (0 votes)

0% 5) Massachussetts (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #2 vs. #34 2) Dunkin’

34) White Clover Chest vote view results 0% 2) Dunkin’ (0 votes)

0% 34) White Clover Chest (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #18 vs. #50 18) Cheers

50) Warmups vote view results 0% 18) Cheers (0 votes)

0% 50) Warmups (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #55 vs. #42 55) Parquet Cuff

42) Colt 45 vote view results 0% 55) Parquet Cuff (0 votes)

0% 42) Colt 45 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #26 vs. #7 26) Cream Script

7) Make Way for Ducklings vote view results 0% 26) Cream Script (0 votes)

0% 7) Make Way for Ducklings (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #3 vs. #30 3) Boston Globe

30) Bill Russell vote view results 0% 3) Boston Globe (0 votes)

0% 30) Bill Russell (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #46 vs. #14 46) Black Parquet

14) Gino vote view results 0% 46) Black Parquet (0 votes)

0% 14) Gino (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #11 vs. #22 11) Larry Bird

22) Retro Gold Block Font vote view results 0% 11) Larry Bird (0 votes)

0% 22) Retro Gold Block Font (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now