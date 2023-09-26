 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Merch Madness Round of 32: vote on your favorite Celtics jerseys

It’s the second phase of Pete Rogers’ greatest hits at CelticsBlog.

By HarrisRubenstein
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to the official Celtics Victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics-inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.

Round 2 offers 16 different matchups, which you can vote on over the next 2 days. We saw more than a few upsets in Round 1, most notably the 8th-seeded Green Line jersey falling to the 57th-seeded Re-Done City jersey.

If you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of the tem that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #1 vs. #32

view results
  • 0%
    1) MBTA
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    32) Black Side Clover
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #48 vs. #16

view results
  • 0%
    48) Retro Celtics
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    16) Black LuckyStripes
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #8 vs. #41

view results
  • 0%
    8) Neon Clover
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    41) 13 Clovers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #40 vs. #57

view results
  • 0%
    40) Classic Script
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    57) Re-Done City
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #4 vs. #26

view results
  • 0%
    4) Gas Tank
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    26) Cream Lucky
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #45 vs. #52

view results
  • 0%
    45) Gold Celtic
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    52) Clover Cuffs
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #53 vs. #44

view results
  • 0%
    53) Lucky in White Letters
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    44) Green Monster
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #28 vs. #5

view results
  • 0%
    28) Yellow
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5) Massachussetts
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #2 vs. #34

view results
  • 0%
    2) Dunkin’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    34) White Clover Chest
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #18 vs. #50

view results
  • 0%
    18) Cheers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    50) Warmups
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #55 vs. #42

view results
  • 0%
    55) Parquet Cuff
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    42) Colt 45
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #26 vs. #7

view results
  • 0%
    26) Cream Script
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7) Make Way for Ducklings
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #3 vs. #30

view results
  • 0%
    3) Boston Globe
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    30) Bill Russell
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #46 vs. #14

view results
  • 0%
    46) Black Parquet
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    14) Gino
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #11 vs. #22

view results
  • 0%
    11) Larry Bird
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    22) Retro Gold Block Font
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #38 vs. #6

view results
  • 0%
    38) Patriots
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6) Bruins
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog