Merch Madness Round of 32: vote on your favorite Celtics jerseys

Welcome to the official Celtics Victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics-inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.
Round 2 offers 16 different matchups, which you can vote on over the next 2 days. We saw more than a few upsets in Round 1, most notably the 8th-seeded Green Line jersey falling to the 57th-seeded Re-Done City jersey.
If you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of the tem that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #1 vs. #32
-
0%
1) MBTA
-
0%
32) Black Side Clover
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #48 vs. #16
-
0%
48) Retro Celtics
-
0%
16) Black LuckyStripes
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #8 vs. #41
-
0%
8) Neon Clover
-
0%
41) 13 Clovers
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #40 vs. #57
-
0%
40) Classic Script
-
0%
57) Re-Done City
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #4 vs. #26
-
0%
4) Gas Tank
-
0%
26) Cream Lucky
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #45 vs. #52
-
0%
45) Gold Celtic
-
0%
52) Clover Cuffs
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #53 vs. #44
-
0%
53) Lucky in White Letters
-
0%
44) Green Monster
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #28 vs. #5
-
0%
28) Yellow
-
0%
5) Massachussetts
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #2 vs. #34
-
0%
2) Dunkin’
-
0%
34) White Clover Chest
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #18 vs. #50
-
0%
18) Cheers
-
0%
50) Warmups
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #55 vs. #42
-
0%
55) Parquet Cuff
-
0%
42) Colt 45
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #26 vs. #7
-
0%
26) Cream Script
-
0%
7) Make Way for Ducklings
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #3 vs. #30
-
0%
3) Boston Globe
-
0%
30) Bill Russell
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #46 vs. #14
-
0%
46) Black Parquet
-
0%
14) Gino
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #11 vs. #22
-
0%
11) Larry Bird
-
0%
22) Retro Gold Block Font
Poll
Pick Your Favorite Jersey: #38 vs. #6
-
0%
38) Patriots
-
0%
6) Bruins
