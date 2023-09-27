The best nuggets from Jayson Tatum’s 1-on-1 with Kevin Hart

In comedian Kevin Hart’s latest episode of “Cold as Balls,” Jayson Tatum joked around and kept pace with Hart in his domain.

They discussed Tatum’s favorite day ever, the Celtics’ pursuit of a championship, his tweet at LeBron James and much more.

Some of the interview was serious, but the vast majority was lighthearted and showcased Tatum’s comedic and goofy side.

Here are some highlights:

1. Jersey exchange (2:15)

Tatum gave Hart – a 76ers fan – a jersey with Deuce’s name on the back.

“This is my son’s jersey,” Tatum said. “But they told me it might fit. I know how much you love the Celtics.”

Hart tried it on, and sure enough, it fit quite well.

“That actually don’t fit bad,” Hart said. “Shouts out to Deuce. Thank you.”

Jayson Tatum had Kevin Hart put on his son’s jersey and it actually fit him



(Via Cold as balls) pic.twitter.com/Hq99mrmUPy — BASKETBALL ON (@BasketballOnX) September 26, 2023

2. Compliments for his looks (2:48)

Hart asked Tatum if he wanted to be a singer, and Tatum responded that he wanted to be a model.

“I get a lot of compliments from people on the street, at gas stations,” Tatum said with a chuckle. “I go pump my gas, and they'll be like, ‘You’re a lot more handsome than I thought.”

3. Something he works on daily (3:20)

Hart asked Tatum to name something he works on daily. Tatum gave it a lot of thought and then said: “Being the best dad I can be.”

Hart accused him of hesitating and not loving his son.

4. He shared his favorite day ever (4:22)

Tatum said getting drafted is “by far” the best day of his life to this point.

“I started playing basketball when I was 3, 4 years old,” Tatum said. “I got drafted when I was 19. I worked at something for fifteen years until my dream came true.”

5. He realized the NBA was realistic at a young age (4:48)

Tatum said that after his freshman year of high school, when he was dominating players much older, he realized the NBA was within reach.

Hart questioned if Tatum was truly dominating as a freshman, and Tatum replied that film will back it up.

“I had scholarship offers from every school in the country at 14,” Tatum said. “Humbly.”

“Doesn’t sound humble to me,” Hart replied, drawing a laugh from Tatum.

6. Hart accused him of wearing a toupee (5:24)

Tatum insisted that Hart is envious of his curly hair. Hart protested, calling it “a toupee.”

“I woke up, I threw some water on it, I walked out the door,” Tatum said.

Hart questioned whether anyone has ever seen Tatum comb his hands through his hair during a game, noting that if he did, it would fall right off. He said Tatum puts his hands near his hair but doesn’t actually touch it, because he remembers at the last second that it will fall off if he does.

7. Tatum believes he’s a top-five player (6:12)

Hart asked Tatum if he’s a top-five player in the world, and Tatum said: “Absolutely.”

He then asked if journalists finally respect him, and Tatum called it a “slippery slope,” adding that he cares more about his peers respecting him.

Tatum acknowledged the opinion of journalists has bothered him over the years, and Hart said everyone with hair like that gets bothered.

8. He briefly discussed the offseason moves (7:22)

Hart asked Tatum how close the Celtics are to winning it all.

“Our team looks a little different,” Tatum said, before hesitating a bit, “which I’m excited and sad about. (Marcus) Smart and Grant (Williams) are gone, but we’ve got some great new additions.”

Hart reminded him that the 76ers stand in the way, to which Tatum immediately shot back: “Do they?”

“We will,” Hart said. “Eventually.”

Jayson Tatum really did the 76ers dirty pic.twitter.com/e05HiTCkg1 — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) September 26, 2023

9. Hart questioned the name of Tatum’s candy (8:22)

Tatum shared that he helped start a candy company called “Small Wins.”

Hart asked if the name was dedicated to the small wins he’s has throughout his career, as opposed to the big wins that have eluded him.

“Are you equating that to the small version of the win?” Hart asked. “You won stuff, but it was the small stuff.”

10. He acknowledged his tweet at LeBron (9:23)

Tatum reminded everyone of the time he tweeted at LeBron James at age 13 and asked him to follow him because his dad’s best friend was Larry Hughes.

“He probably still doesn’t follow you until this day,” Hart said. “I wouldn’t.”

11. He mentioned the Ime Udoka situation (11:09)

Tatum said he found out two days before training camp that Ime Udoka was no longer the Celtics’ coach.

“I remember I talked to the team and I was like, ‘We have a decision to make,’” Tatum said. “We can either separate, or we can bring us together. I think we just made a conscious decision that this was going to make us better and tougher.”

12. He explained why Steph Curry has the edge in golf (11:33)

Tatum said he enjoys playing golf. Hart wondered why no one’s ever heard of him playing golf, like Steph Curry, and Tatum clarified that Curry has the advantage because he started golf at a young age.

“You do comedy movies, right?” Tatum said. “In the times that you’ve ventured off to do serious films, it’s like, ‘He’s trying.’”

13. He referenced his 51-point game (12:14)

Hart mentioned Tatum’s explosion in Game 7. When he called it a 50-piece, Tatum snapped back: “Fifty-one.”

Then Hart reminded him that he dedicated the game to him.

“I wouldn’t say I dedicated it to you,” Tatum said. “I said I hope we can remain friends.”

Hart said that one day Philadelphia will stop him.

“That day is coming,” Hart said. “Winter is coming.”

14. Tatum would like to make a cameo (13:08)

This was a little dip into acting for Tatum, who said he would like to make a cameo in a Hart movie.

“I have a great role for you,” Hart said. “D***head No. 1.”