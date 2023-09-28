Celtics sign Jordan Schakel to training camp deal

Amidst the social media frenzy of the Trail Blazers trading their star, Damian Lillard, to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics made another transaction in preparation for the start of training camp. According to Spotrac’s and former CelticsBlogger Keith Smith, Boston signed Jordan Schakel to a non-guaranteed training camp contract.

The Celtics continue to add forwards to its training camp roster. Schakel, who went undrafted in 2021 out of San Diego State University, stands at 6’6 and split time last year between the G-League and the Washington Wizards. The 25-year-old will look to compete for a roster spot alongside the likes of Lamar Stevens and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Last season, Schakel spent time with the Warriors G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, and the Wizards affiliate the Capital City Go Go. With the Wizards, he only appeared in two games. Schakel played 27 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors and six games with the Go Go’s. The forward averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

The forward was efficient in the G-League, shooting 40.7% from three and 45.5% from the floor in 27 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

In college Schakel spent all four years at SDSU averaging 8.5 points. In his senior season, he shot 46.1% from deep on 6.4 attempts per game.

Schakel appeared in a game against the Celtics on October 22, 2023 making a three-pointer and providing an assist in a 112-94 loss in Boston.