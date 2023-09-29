Celtics waive Taylor Funk, Jordan Schakel and Brandon Slater

In some pre-training camp housekeeping, the Boston Celtics have started to build out their G-League roster in Maine. Per Spotrac’s and former CelticsBlogger Keith Smith, the team has waived Taylor Funk and Jordan Schakel and sign-and-waived Brandon Slater. Funk was signed earlier in September and Schakel was picked up on Wednesday.

The three swingmen are expected to join the Maine affiliate when the G League opens up training camps on October 30. Until then, they’ll be with the big club with Media Day scheduled for Monday. NBA teams are allowed to designate four players as “affiliate players” after being cut in training camp.

They’ll join two-way players J.D. Davison, Jay Scrubb, and Neemias Queta up north. Yesterday, Blaine Mueller was named head coach, replacing Alex Barlow who returned to his alma mater, Butler, to be an assistant under Thad Matta. Mueller had been on Milwaukee’s bench since 2018, including as their head video coordinator when they won the championship in 2021. The Maine Celtics finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season at 19-13.