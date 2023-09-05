Svi Mykhailiuk’s one-year contract is partially guaranteed

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Svi Mykhailiuk’s one-year deal with the Boston Celtics is a partially guaranteed for $200k. However, if Mykhailiuk makes the opening night roster, his deal increases to $1.2 million. The contract will become fully guaranteed on the league-wide date in January.

Last week the Boston Celtics signed Mykhailiuk to help add to its frontcourt depth and to add shooting. Previously working out players like TJ Warren and Glen Robinson III, Mykhailiuk, who stands at 6’7, will add size and shooting to the bench unit. The Ukrainian shot 42.3% from the perimeter in 32 regular-season games between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Mykhailiuk had a strong stint with the Hornets where he scored 10.6 points per game in 19 games which includes eight starts.

The former 2018 second-round pick out of Kansas where he averaged 14.6 points and shot 44% from beyond the arc in his senior season, has played for six NBA teams with career averages of 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

In a Joe Mazzulla-led offense, three-point shooters will be needed to space the floor for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Between Sam Hauser and now Mykhailiuk, Boston’s three-point shooting options from the bench have improved.

Mykhailiuk is a low-risk high-reward option to have on a roster that is looking to compete for a championship. The ability to space the floor and draw attention away from the team’s star players is critical in today’s game. If the former Hornet can make the opening night roster and make shots when called upon, it will be a smart low-cost signing.

With training camp starting on October 3, as things stand, Mykhailiuk is the 14th man on the roster with the Celtics having one roster spot open left. The Celtics first preseason game is at home on October 8 against the Sixers.