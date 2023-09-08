Former Celtics Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis help Germany stun Team USA in FIBA semifinals

Celtics fans in the “Daniel Theis is underrated” camp have another data point to bolster their argument.

Folks in the “Dennis Schröder is overrated” group are likely shaking their heads right now, wondering where this version of Schröder was in Boston. It’s a legitimate gripe, too.

Dennis the Menace orchestrating it all.



26' | 71-79



9 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB | 2 STL#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/F2mQJ7CY1X — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023

Theis poured in 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting and added seven boards against Team USA in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup on Friday. Schröder shook off a horrific 4-for-26 showing the round prior with a 17-point, nine-assist effort as Germany stunned the United States, 113-111.

The Germans shot 57.7 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent from the line. The United States led, 60-59, at halftime, Germany took a 94-84 lead through three, then the U.S. rallied but ran out of time.

Germany advances to the finals of the tournament and will get a crack at Serbia. The United States will settle for the third-place game against Canada.

Theis, currently with the Pacers, dominated on both ends, also adding a block, two assists and a 3-pointer. He sizzled in the pick-and-roll and outplayed every United States big that came his way.

He outscored Jaren Jackson Jr., Paolo Banchero and Bobby Portis Jr. combined by himself and looked like one of the best centers in the world on this particular day.

Theis owns the paint (on both ends) ⛔️ #FIBAWC x #WinForDeutschland pic.twitter.com/uCV0mC3sGv — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023

Schröder, currently with the Raptors, shot 7-for-13, buried three 3’s and added two steals.

The Celtics, of course, traded Schröder to the Rockets as part of a deal to bring Theis back in February 2022. Brad Stevens now has no choice but to trade for him one more time.

Theis was born to retire a Celtic – and apparently also to ruin Team USA’s championship dreams.