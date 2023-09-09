Celtics sign Taylor Funk to Exhibit 10

According to CLNS Media and CelticsBlog’s Bobby Manning, the Boston Celtics have signed Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract. Funk went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft before signing with the Miami Heat summer league team where he averaged 3.5 points.

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Funk began his college career in Philadelphia playing for the Hawks at Saint Joseph’s University. The 6’8 forward averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds shooting while shooting 42.7% from the floor and 35.3% from deep.

It was his junior season at SJU where he exploded on the scene. Funk averaged 17.4 points and shot 48.2% from the field and 35% from the arc.

After his senior season, Funk went to Utah State for his final year of eligibility (after redshirting after a hand injury in 2019). The forward averaged 13.4 points on 37% shooting from 3-point range. Funk shot 90% from the free-throw line and 45.1% from the floor in 34 games. Funk helped lead Utah State to a 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for Funk, they bowed out of the tournament in the first round to 7-seed Missouri.

The Celtics continue to add size and shooting to the squad as they approach training camp. This move comes after the the team signed Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year contract. Funk’s Exhibit 10 is a training camp deal that will allow Mazzulla and his staff to evaluate him and decide if they want to use their final two-way deal on him.

Earlier this summer, Boston signed DJ Steward to compete for the two-way deal as well. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, teams are allowed to sign three players to two-way deals. The Celtics have signed 2022 second-round draft pick JD Davison to a two-way deal in addition to Summer League standout Jay Scrubb.