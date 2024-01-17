Porzingis and White ruled out, Holiday ready to go against Spurs

The Boston Celtics (31-9) will be without both Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and Derrick White (left ankle sprain) against the visiting San Antonio Spurs (7-32).

Derrick White sprained his ankle late in the Toronto Raptors game on Monday, while Porzingis has been dealing with minor injuries all season.

Gregg Popovich on Derrick White:



"He's afraid of us. He's not playing tonight. He's sitting it out. I had stuff planned for him. We were just going to destroy him. So, he sat out." — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) January 17, 2024

White, who appeared in all 82 games last season, will miss his fourth game this year. For Porzingis this will be his 11th missed game.

Al Horford will enter the starting lineup and will be tasked to guard the 7 ‘4 sensation Victor Wembanyama. Horford has been solid coming off the bench this season averaging 7.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while also playing great defense.

Jrue Holiday, who was listed as questionable, will be on the floor despite a right elbow sprain. Holiday is coming off one of his better games where he went off for 22 points on 50% shooting and 4-6 from deep. With Porzingis and White both out, expect Jrue to be aggressive to start the game.

Off the injury report entirely was Jaylen Brown who missed the Raptors game with a right knee hyperextension and will take his place back in the starting lineup.

Joe Mazzulla has yet to announce the fifth starter. Oshae Brissett has enjoyed more minutes lately and could be a candidate to start. The last time the two teams squared off on New Year’s Eve, Brissett played 21 minutes which is just over nine more minutes he’s averaging this season.

Mazzulla could also lean on Sam Hauser or Payton Pritchard to fill White’s spot, however, with Horford in the lineup, he may want to keep them as the first two players off the bench.

San Antonio is looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Celtics look to remain undefeated at home.