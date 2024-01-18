It’s looking like Jayson Tatum will be an All-Star starter

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA released the results of the third round of 2024 All-Star voting. All five Celtics starters found themselves amongst the top vote-getters in the Eastern Conference for the third straight week.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

Jayson Tatum (3,717,311 votes), Jaylen Brown (977,953 votes), and Kristaps Porzingis (567,036 votes) all held their spots over the past week. The frontcourt trio remained in third, fifth, and sixth places respectively.

The “Stock Exchange” backcourt duo of Derrick White (515,882 votes) and Jrue Holiday (407,126 votes) also saw themselves stick in the same slots. White stayed in seventh place amongst Eastern Conference guards, while Holiday stuck in ninth.

The league said that fans will continue to be able to place votes through Saturday, before the final tally is revealed next Thursday on the Jan. 25 edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Fan voting only applies to the starting lineup. Three frontcourt players and two backcourt players from each conference are selected by fans, while the reserves are picked by coaches, other players, as well as a media panel.

As of now, it seems as if Tatum has locked up a spot with the game’s starters, while Brown has a solid chance of being named a reserve. The fates of the remaining three Cs is a bit more cloudy.

No team has ever seen more than four players be named to an All-Star Game. There have been nine instances throughout NBA history where four players from the same squad earned the honor. Three of those have been Celtics teams. They did it in 1962, 1975, and then 2011.