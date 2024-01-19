Must C’s: Jaylen Brown gets back at Celtics bench after friendly trash-talk

With just over a minute left in the first half of the Boston Celtics’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, Payton Pritchard stole the ball from Julian Champagnie after a Jaylen Brown block.

Pritchard quickly pushed the pace and found Brown on the break, who was already hovering around halfcourt. Brown surged forward with only Devin Vassell to beat, but instead of driving to the hoop, he peeked back and saw Pritchard trailing.

Up 19 points, Brown decided to throw some flare into the play, dishing a behind-the-back pass to Pritchard. Unfortunately, he was well off his mark, and the ball ended up squarely in the hands of Jeremy Sochan.

Just over a quarter later, Brown found himself in a similar situation—on the break after a turnover and with a man running alongside him. Brown intercepted Victor Wembanyama’s pass and once again had a chance to add some spice to the play.

This time, he threw a between-the-legs pass to Oshae Brissett that connected, leading to two points at the rim.

After the dime, Brown immediately turned to the Celtics bench and pointed.

“They were giving me s*** for my behind-the-back pass in the first half,” Brown explained. “I was looking for Payton on the behind-the-back, but Payton be running so fast sometimes, and I just mistimed it, so they were giving me some s***. And I got that one, and they were still giving me [s***] after. But that’s what that was.”

But who was clowning Brown the most?

“Particularly Derrick [White]. D-White,” Brown revealed. “He was like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know.’ He was just teasing me a little bit. But it’s all fun, man. Playing the game, sharing the ball, [and] getting better at the same time. So, it’s all in fun.”

The Celtics bench made sure to mess with Brown when he slipped up, but he gave it right back once he atoned for his mistake. Elite vibes in Boston right now.