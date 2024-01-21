Jordan Walsh called up before Celtics road trip

What a week it’s been for the former Razorback.

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics announced they are recalling forward Jordan Walsh from Maine.

Walsh, the 38th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has spent a majority of this season in the G-League since the end of October. He’s currently in the first year of his four-year rookie contract with Boston.

Then, the 6’6 forward formally made his NBA debut in the final moments of the C’s 117-98 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. And in his first performance, the crowd erupted as if it was a playoff game. In three minutes of gameplay, the rookie grabbed four defensive rebounds on 0-1 three-point shooting. Although he’s yet to score his first NBA bucket, he’s ecstatic about the milestone.

For Walsh, he’s shown the utmost professionalism. Not everyone can say they have the opportunity to fight for a roster spot behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at only 19 years old. He understands his expected role, and acknowledges his situation is one of a kind.

“For me personally, it’s been easy knowing that I’m on the best team, the best organization there is in the NBA right now,” Walsh said. “Keeping that in my mind, knowing that the time is coming, it’s a process for everybody. I’m just at this point in my process, and hopefully by the end of this process, I’ll be where I want to be. That’s kind of like how I approach every day, just wanting to get to that final end goal.”

Known for his defensive prowess, size, and length, this is the second time the Texas native will be recalled to Boston this month. Amid his time in the G-League, the rookie’s been able to further develop his game until the right opportunity presents itself.

In nine games played with Maine, the forward is averaging an impressive 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. Once the weakest part of his game in college, Walsh’s 37.3 percent three-point shooting has far developed since his lone season with Arkansas. A promising two-way player, he’s averaging one steal and just over one block per game.

With the ability to improve his game offensively, now may be the perfect time for Joe Mazzulla to give Walsh the opportunity to develop alongside two-way guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. It was just last year, Holiday was named NBA All-Defensive First Team, and White NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

For Walsh, he’s certainly improved parts of his games that impact and earn victories. With defense as his greatest attribute, he’ll get a chance with the Celtics, who rank second in defensive rating (110.6).

The most recent roster move comes after Walsh added 18 points, one steal, and eight rebounds against the Sioux Falls SkyForce.

Walsh will join the Celtics for their three-game road trip against the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. `