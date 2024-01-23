Four Celtics listed in Team USA’s 41-player pool ahead of Paris Olympics

Four members of the Boston Celtics roster have been listed among a 41-player pool for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White make up Boston’s presence in the selection process.

Team USA will now look to whittle that 41-player list down to 12 in the coming months. After a tough ending to the FIBA World Cup, Team USA is expected to bring some of the best players in the world to Paris, including LeBron James, who hasn’t played for his country since the 2012 Olympics in London.

USA Basketball player pool of 41 finalists that will be used to select the 12-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: pic.twitter.com/Bs1yqnQDQD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

There is an argument to be made for each of the Celtics players listed. Holiday and White are two of the best defensive guards in the NBA. They can also significantly impact the offensive end and operate as connectors on teams filled with star-level talent.

Tatum and Brown should both have a shot at making the final twelve, too. They are both operating at an All-NBA level this season and bring different skill sets to the table. Brown is thriving in a featured scorer role this season, which has increased his playmaking as he makes rim-reads based on how the defensive is reacting to him. Tatum is more of a point-forward who can score across all three levels and initiate the offense.

Holiday and Tatum both hold an Olympic gold medal from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. As such, they will likely have a role to play this summer. Brown and White would be playing in their first Olympic games, which would be a fantastic way to reward them for their stellar performances this season.

Nevertheless, competition for the 12-man roster is going to be fierce. Team USA will be looking to make a statement in Paris and will want their most talented players to be showcased on the international stage.

For now, the four Celtics players' focus will likely remain on competing for the Larry O’Brien trophy. Once the season reaches its conclusion, it will be interesting to see how many Celtics players make the cut for the final roster.

The Olympics will take place between the 27th of July and the 11th of August, with the gold medal game set to take place on Saturday, August 10.