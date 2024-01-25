 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum is officially an All-Star starter once again

Tatum earned game MVP honors last year with an all-time record 55 points.

By Trevor Hass
NBA: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Mavericks.
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, Celtics fans...Derrick White isn’t an All-Star starter.

Don’t worry. Jayson Tatum is.

Tatum, making his fifth straight All-Star appearance, will start alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

He poured in an All-Star record 55 points last year, earning MVP honors in his first career start.

Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season, and the Celtics have the best record in the NBA (34-10) entering Thursday’s games.

The All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 18, in Indianapolis.

