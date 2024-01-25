Jayson Tatum is officially an All-Star starter once again

Sorry, Celtics fans...Derrick White isn’t an All-Star starter.

Don’t worry. Jayson Tatum is.

Tatum, making his fifth straight All-Star appearance, will start alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Making his 5th #NBAAllStar appearance... Jayson Tatum of the @celtics.



Drafted as the 3rd pick in 2017 out of Duke, @jaytatum0 is averaging 27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 4.4 APG for the Celtics this season. pic.twitter.com/u6UkbYw2vm — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 26, 2024

He poured in an All-Star record 55 points last year, earning MVP honors in his first career start.

Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season, and the Celtics have the best record in the NBA (34-10) entering Thursday’s games.

The All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 18, in Indianapolis.