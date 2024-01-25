Kristaps Porzingis leaves Heat game with apparent ankle injury, returns to bench in 4th

Midway through the third quarter in Miami, Kristaps Porzingis appeared to roll his ankle on Bam Adebayo’s foot.

Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and needed some help getting to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Skk21ehVE6 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 26, 2024

He hobbled off the floor and headed straight to the locker room with help from assistant coaches.

Kristaps Porzingis has suffered an ankle sprain vs. Heat. He is doubtful to return... pic.twitter.com/Q3RY0bQXo9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2024

I’m not sure what he hurt, but Kristaps Porzingis is in a lot of pain. Immediately hobbled to the locker room, leaning on coaches for assistance. pic.twitter.com/yyLmAwofnE — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 26, 2024

The team has ruled him doubtful to return.

UPDATE: Porzingis is back on the bench:

Kristaps Porzingis is back on the Celtics bench and seems to be in good spirits. No walking boot at this point. https://t.co/5G5zVRaHea pic.twitter.com/K3lRvyUPtr — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 26, 2024

Porzingis said that his ankle sprain “is not too bad.”

“In the moment, it got me pretty good in the moment. I’m feeling pretty good now,” he said. Had the game been closer, Porzingis could have returned.

After the game, he was fist-bumping fans, seemingly assuring them that he was fine after finishing with 19 points and four rebounds. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that there wasn’t an official update on the Boston big man in his post-game presser and more news would be available tomorrow.