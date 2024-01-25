 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kristaps Porzingis leaves Heat game with apparent ankle injury, returns to bench in 4th

The Celtics big man appeared to roll his ankle on Bam Adebayo’s foot.

By Bill Sy
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Midway through the third quarter in Miami, Kristaps Porzingis appeared to roll his ankle on Bam Adebayo’s foot.

He hobbled off the floor and headed straight to the locker room with help from assistant coaches.

The team has ruled him doubtful to return.

UPDATE: Porzingis is back on the bench:

Porzingis said that his ankle sprain “is not too bad.”

“In the moment, it got me pretty good in the moment. I’m feeling pretty good now,” he said. Had the game been closer, Porzingis could have returned.

After the game, he was fist-bumping fans, seemingly assuring them that he was fine after finishing with 19 points and four rebounds. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that there wasn’t an official update on the Boston big man in his post-game presser and more news would be available tomorrow.

