Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet out tonight vs. New Orleans

Celtics big men Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet are listed as out for tonight's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Porzingis will miss his second straight game after spraining his ankle against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Kornet, who delivered 11 points and five rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, is out with hamstring tightness. The injury came in the second half of the Celtics loss against the Clippers.

Although Porzingis was active at shootaround, head coach Joe Mazzulla stated both are considered day-day-to in tonight’s pregame presser.

“They both did their own version of a workout today, just to kind of see how they are feeling,” Mazzulla told NBC Sports Boston. “It will kind of be a day-to-day kind of thing.”

Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis are both ruled OUT in tonight's matchup against the Pelicans



Joe Mazzulla says both of them will be "day-to-day" pic.twitter.com/Xqj7thh0Pd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 29, 2024

Al Horford, who was originally on the injury list as questionable with a neck injury, will be available. Coming off his second straight start, the Dominican native is due for some hefty minutes tonight against a Pelicans frontcourt that boasts Zion Williamson and Jonas Valenciunas.

In the 115-95 blowout loss against the Clippers, Horford was held scoreless in 19 minutes on 0-5 field goal shooting, and 0-4 from deep with just two rebounds.

Center Neemias Queta could see considerable minutes tonight against a Pelicans team that averages 44.4 rebounds per game. It’s possible Oshae Brisset or Lamar Stevens could see action tonight as well.

Queta is on a two way-contract in his first season with Boston. In 18 games this season, he’s averaging a career-high 4.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 12.4 minutes with Boston.

It will be a challenge for the C’s, who felt the absence of Porzingis on Saturday night. The Celtics are in the midst of their seven-game homestand and will face the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night with tip off a 7:30 p.m. ET.