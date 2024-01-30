 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

JD Davison to play in Up Next Game

Davison is one of 28 players to be selected for the G League All-Star Game.

By Mark Aboyoun
/ new
NBA: Preseason-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

JD Davison was named to the NBA G-League Up Next Game in Indianapolis, Indiana at NBA All-Star Weekend. The game will take place on Sunday, February 18 at 1:30 ET.

Davison was voted in by a mix of fan voting and league selection. Twenty-eight players in total are selected and will be split into four teams. Two teams will play each other in the semi-finals and the winners will play in the championship game.

Last year, players like Neemias Queta (scored 22 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and provided 5 assists), Scoot Henderson, Luka Garza, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., and Kenneth Lofton Jr. participated.

The 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has enjoyed a strong start to the season, featuring in 28 of Maine’s 29 games. The Alabama product is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Passing has been one of Davison’s strengths and is currently fifth in the league in that category.

Davison signed a two-way deal with the Celtics this past summer and is a key player with Maine. Davison is shooting 34.8% from deep and 46% from the field.

Maine has been beneficial for Davison, who came into the league as an athletic guard who excelled in transition. In Maine, Davison continues to show his ability to use his athleticism to get to the rim and be a playmaker for others.

This game provides another opportunity for Davison to showcase his talents against the best G League and two-way players in the league.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog