Jayson Tatum continues to ascend NBA’s top-selling jerseys list

Over the past week, NBA fans have shown Jayson Tatum exactly how they feel.

On Thursday, the Celtics forward became an All-Star starter for the second-straight season. Tuesday, NBA.com revealed its top-selling jerseys for the first half of the 2023-24 season, and Tatum is No. 2 overall.

Steph Curry is ahead of him, and that's it, as Tatum is in front of LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and everyone else in the world.

Tatum took a moment to appreciate the recognition.

“Wow this is crazy to me,” he tweeted.

He was seventh on the list last January, then he moved to third for the second half of the season. Now, he’s up to second, and it’s possible the No. 1 spot isn’t too far off – particularly if Boston wins a championship.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists, and the Celtics are an NBA-best 36-11.