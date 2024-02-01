Celtics star Jaylen Brown named to 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been named to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

This is Brown’s third All-Star selection, as he made the team in 2021 and 2023. He joins fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the Eastern Conference roster, as Tatum was announced as a starter last week.

So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting a career-high 49.4% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the three-point arc.

With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, Brown’s scoring numbers have taken a dip from last year, but his impact is at an all-time high. The 27-year-old star has seen significant improvements as a playmaker while also making a commitment to playing at an All-Defensive level.

Sacrifice has been the story of this Celtics season, and Brown knows that better than anybody.

“It speaks about his leadership,” Porzingis said after Brown’s triple-double against the Houston Rockets on January 13. “He understands that he doesn’t need to score 30 every night. He can have this kind of night where he’s not making all the shots, but [instead] just making those passes, making those reads for his teammates. Us as a group, that’s just a chain reaction.”

Brown’s willingness to prioritize team success over his own individual scoring has been a huge part of Boston’s league-best 37-11 record, and a spot in the All-Star Game is his reward.