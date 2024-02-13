Kristaps Porzingis ruled out vs. Nets

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been downgraded to out for tonight’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer are also listed as out.

This will be the 15th game missed for Porzingis on the season, who’s averaging 20.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 39 games this season.

Porzingis first sustained the back injury during Boston’s 110-106 win on Super Bowl Sunday against the Miami Heat. It happened during a defensive play involving Heat center Bam Adebayo, forcing him to leave for the locker room in the third quarter.

It seems his injury didn’t cause concern, especially since the center returned to the game in the 4th quarter. In 32 minutes, Porzingis finished with 25 points, 3 assists, and 9 rebounds, on 2-4 (50 percent) three-point shooting.

Porzingis has been on an absolute tear as of late, shooting well over 50 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from deep over the last ten games. In addition, he had back-to-back 30+ games last week against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Al Horford will likely get the starting nod, who’s been listed in Joe Mazzulla’s starting lineup 21 games this year. His first season as a sixth man, Horford is averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1 block, and 2.8 assists in 44 games. Neemias Queta should see some warmups before practice, and possible playing time tonight as well.

Horford, who played 25 minutes off the bench, added 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Miami on Sunday. With Ben Simmons back in the lineup for Brooklyn, Horford is likely to keep Nic Claxton in check.

Tillman, who was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline, is sidelined with a knee injury. Springer, a second acquisition made by Boston, is ruled out tonight with an ankle injury.

At 41-12 on the season, the Celtics face the Nets (22-31), who will be without forward Cameron Johnson.

The C’s have won four consecutive games, while Brooklyn has lost three of their last five. Tipoff will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This marks the initial matchup in the Celtics’ consecutive games against the Nets.