Joe Mazzulla on Jordan Walsh: “I like the way he’s approached the defensive side of the ball”

It was inevitable that rookie Jordan Walsh would see an increase in playing time as a member of the Celtics. His significant impact in the G-League Maine Celtics hasn’t gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla. He has garnered the attention of Boston’s head coaches not just for his performance on the court, but also off it.

And before the game on Valentine’s Day, Walsh was seen running up and down stairs at the TD Garden. It’s that work ethic that will set him apart from other players in the long run.

Summoned into the game in the first quarter, Walsh received substantial playing time alongside the core players. Of his 15 previous NBA minutes, the majority have been with the second unit during lopsided matchups. This is especially important, as Boston will soon enter the back end of the season. After all, the Cs were shorthanded with Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Xavier Tillman, and Jaden Springer all sidelined.

Joe Mazzulla on giving Jordan Walsh some 1st-quarter minutes tonight: “I think it was an opportunity to give the young guy a chance, especially in a game where you’re looking for energy ... I’ve really liked the way he’s approached the defensive side of the ball.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2024

“Since Christmas, he [Walsh] came on the west coast trip with us,” Mazzulla told the media post-game. “We made a conscious effort to just have an understanding, defense is how you make it in this league as a young player. What you do in the G-League from a statistical standpoint is important. But it’s more important about your daily approach, your professionalism and your defense. I think he’s really, really grown in that area.”

Despite averaging only five minutes before Wednesday’s contest, Walsh has demonstrated his worthiness of a spot in Boston. In the game, the former Razorback managed to secure one steal and grab five rebounds, despite going 0-3 from the field in his 18 minutes of play.

Not his finest performance on the offensive end, Walsh disrupted a few plays in transition and even missed the easiest of layups. However, he showcased his hunger for defensive opportunities throughout the game. Within seconds of checking into the game, the 6’7 forward was immediately called for a personal foul against Mikal Bridges on the baseline.

Less than two minutes later, the rookie was charged with his second personal foul. While the validity of the second call was up for debate, Walsh displayed glimpses of defensive brilliance, which justified his initial draft selection. His remarkable wingspan contributes significantly to his prowess as a defender and forced Bridges into uncomfortable shots at times.

Essentially, he fearlessly defends, exhibiting agility with quick footwork. Even if outpaced, Walsh utilizes his length and size to recover effectively. He maintains constant awareness of the court dynamics, keeping his hands up to respond swiftly to the game’s flow. This underscores his defensive agility and overall vigilance on the court.

An instance highlighting his exceptional vision occurred when Walsh saved a poorly executed pass by Brissett, avoiding a potential turnover. Demonstrating awareness of all players on the court, he adeptly secured long rebounds off missed shots. Additionally, his remarkable ability to navigate around screens showcased his defensive instincts. He finished with three screen assists and six screen assists points.

Out of his five rebounds, four were secured on the defensive end. With one steal and one block during the game, Walsh limited opponents to a mere 2-7 field goal shooting, with 1-3 from beyond the arc. Notably, Cam Thomas, Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, and Keita Bates-Diop all failed to score against the rookie.

“In games I’ve watched and in the feedback from Maine—his approach here with us, his defense has drastically improved,” said Mazzulla. “I think it’s an opportunity to give a young guy a chance, especially in a game where you’re looking for energy, you know it’s going to be a team win, you’re down a couple guys. I really like the way he’s approached the defensive side of the ball.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Walsh received the news that he would earn minutes in the first quarter and start the second quarter ahead of the matchup. With the news, the forward was elated to get some hefty minutes.

“In my head, I was telling myself, ‘Jordan, there’s no need to be nervous,’” Walsh told Bobby Manning. “This is just basketball. It’s what you’ve been doing since you were a kid. That was kind of like my message to myself. ‘Do your job. Sprint the floor. Be a Celtic. Represent a Celtic while you’re on the court.’”

Instead of solely concentrating on scoring, Walsh prioritizes his strengths and what he can contribute to this championship-contending team. From top to bottom, his grit, hustle, determination, and defensive expertise have seamlessly transitioned from Maine to Boston. He truly represents what it means to be a Boston Celtic and the defensive culture Mazzulla is building in Beantown.