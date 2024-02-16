Jayson Tatum to make debut as on-air analyst at All-Star weekend

Jayson Tatum is heading to his fifth consecutive All-Star weekend as a starter in the All-Star Game. However, in a career where there are very few “firsts” left to experience, Tatum will be breaking the ice as an on-air analyst during Saturday’s 3-point contest.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Tatum will be featured as on-air talent alongside Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony and Adam Lefkoe. He will also provide analysis during the Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point head-to-head, which has the potential to be a highlight of the entire weekend.

“Tatum will be an analyst for the 3-Point Contest that will be held Saturday night (“Access 23 Jordan Brand ALTCAST”) on truTV and Max,” Deitsch reported. “That altcast will also feature Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony and host Adam Lefkoe. Tatum is also expected to be part of the analysis of the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge. The traditional Saturday Night NBA All-Star broadcast will air on TNT, TBS and Max starting at 8 p.m. ET.”

Celtics fans are hoping to see Tatum participate in Jaylen Brown’s dunk contest appearance, too. So, it would appear that the St. Louis native has a big role to play across the weekend. It will also be fun to hear from Tatum during the shooting competition, especially as we get a sneak peek into what he looks for in those moments and how he reacts to the undoubted feats of shooting skill we’re likely to see.

Tatum has cemented his place among the faces of the NBA in recent years. There’s no denying he’s one of the elite talents in the league and one of the most wholesome superstars in all of sports. He’s reaping the benefits of that reputation and the professionalism he conducts himself with.

Still, it would be fun if Tatum went to bat for Sam Hauser and let the world know just how talented the Celtics forward really is. Hauser belongs in a 3-point contest in the coming years. Maybe Tatum can be the one to make it happen. Either way, this will be another first for Tatum, and for Celtics fans who have seen him grow throughout his career, it will be enjoyable to see how he handles this new role.

Who knows, perhaps we’re getting a glimpse into the future.