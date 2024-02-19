Celtics looking to bring the All-Star Game back to Boston in 2029

The Boston Celtics are interested in hosting All-Star weekend in 2029. According to team president Rich Gotham who was speaking with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the franchise has held preliminary discussions with the league office. The city of Boston hasn’t hosted an All-Star weekend since 1964, despite the inaugural festivities being held in the city back in 1951.

Should Boston be approved as the 2029 All-Star weekend host, it will be the first time in 67 years. For most Celtics fans, it will be the first time the city has held the festivities within their lifetime.

“We’ve had those conversations with both the NBA and the city of Boston and a lot of different constituencies, including TD Garden and Meet Boston,” Gotham told The Globe. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations, and there’s enthusiasm from all the parties to bring the game to Boston. We’re working at it.”

Over the years, the All-Star game has grown in both stature and popularity. It garners global attention. It generates a surge in tourism. Most importantly, though, it brings a wealth of business and economic opportunities to the city, not just for the weekend but in the years building up to the event. Of course, such a big city-wide spectacle requires a high level of infrastructure within the city.

Gotham feels confident that the recent redevelopments in Boston have given the Celtics a strong chance of succeeding with their bid.

“The economic impact is really big,” Gotham told Washburn. “It’s not quite the Super Bowl but as far as sporting events go, it’s a big event. It’s the NBA version of the Super Bowl and it draws people from all over the world. The media coverage is global and it would be a great way to showcase Boston and Boston is certainly, particularly with all the development that’s gone on in the Seaport, all the hotels, the facilities, Boston’s definitely a viable destination, so we’re hoping to be able to bring a game (here). I think 2029 is likely but nothing is locked in at this point.”

Winning a bid to host the All-Star game isn’t an easy feat. Most teams in the league are likely showing interest in potentially bringing the star-studded weekend to their home court. However, given Boston’s current position as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and the prominence of the Bruins and Patriots — both of whom have achieved significant success in recent years — there should be no question surrounding the city’s ability to organize and orchestrate a major city-wide event.

We’re unlikely to find out about Boston’s bid in the near future. However, it’s long past due that the All-Star Game returns to the city. Hopefully, the Celtics' current success can play a role in ending a hiatus that has spanned over half a century.