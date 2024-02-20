Former Celtic Scot Pollard is recovering after a successful heart transplant

Scot Pollard is best remembered for his time on Survivor. However, he was once part of the Boston Celtics 2008 championship-winning roster. He is an 11-year NBA veteran. Yet, those achievements have meant little to him and his family in recent months.

Instead, the 6-foot-11 property salesman has been battling for his life. Pollard, 49, has a genetic heart issue. It was causing his heart to beat 10,000 extra times per day. His health was rapidly degenerating. And so, he and his doctors made the decision for him to remain in the hospital, under the watchful eye of his critical care doctors, as he and his family prayed for a donor.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Pollard’s wife, Dawn, provided an update on his health. The news was welcomed. Pollard has received a successful heart transplant and is currently recovering at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time!” Dawn updated on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.”

Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time! Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/OQRGDma5e6 — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 16, 2024

Dawn has since shared further updates on Pollard’s recovery, with one video showing the former Celtics big man already able to stand up and walk.

We have a walker! He’s continuing to shock us all with his strength. ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/kcDUp4PJcA — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 18, 2024

The road to a full recovery will likely be long and arduous for Pollard. The risks of a heart transplant and the toll it must take on the body are both difficult to comprehend. Fortunately, he’s receiving expert medical care and is clearly showing good signs so soon after his operation.

Pollard entered the NBA in 1997, being drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 19th overall pick. He spent five years with the Sacramento Kings, three years with the Indiana Pacers, one year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and ended his career with the Celtics during their championship season.

As a player, Pollard was a fiery competitor. He was an agitator. He played with physicality and purpose. Those same traits were also clearly displayed during his time on Survivor. As such, it’s likely he approaches his recovery with the same fire, determination and grit that he has taken into all aspects of his life. If he does that, it won’t be long until he’s out of hospital and back on his feet.

Fortunately, his social media accounts will keep us all updated on how things are going.