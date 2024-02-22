The Celtics are the clear favorites in the East. Which other teams are the biggest threats?

Outside of perhaps a few delusional 76ers fans, I think we can all agree the Celtics are the definitive favorites in the Eastern Conference.

That doesn’t guarantee a trip to the NBA Finals, of course, but it’s abundantly clear at this point that Boston has the best odds to represent the East.

At the same time, getting there almost certainly won’t be easy. The East isn’t quite as loaded as the West, but there are still plenty of teams capable of challenging the Celtics. Which ones are legitimate threats? Which ones are less dangerous?

Here’s one opinion, counting them down from least likely to beat the Celtics to most likely to beat them (and again, I don’t think anyone in the East is beating them this year).

Honorable mention: Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors. None of these teams are doing it. No, not even the Raptors with Kelly Olynyk. Sorry, Kelly.

8) Atlanta Hawks

It’s highly unlikely the Hawks would beat the Celtics in a seven-game series, but they’re talented enough to at least enter the chat.

Having Trae Young on the roster makes them capable of winning any game. It also makes them capable of losing any game. As much of a weapon as Young is offensively, he’s even more of a liability defensively. Atlanta wouldn’t be able to get enough stops throughout the series.

7) Orlando Magic

The Magic are on the rise, and they’ve been one of the best storylines of the season. Orlando has a legitimately excellent nucleus, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they make the Conference Finals within the next five years.

It won’t be this year, though. If the Celtics and Magic face off in the first round, you can put your worries about Orlando’s four-game, head-to-head winning streak behind you. The Celtics have realized they can’t sleep on the Magic and have won two straight in the series with conviction. Orlando might take it to five or six, but there’s not enough firepower or experience there to actually beat Boston.

6) Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are explosive, and they’re not a team Boston should want to see in the first round. In the second round, sure, but not right away. Not unless they want to get in a track meet with the occasional kerfuffle.

Tyrese Haliburton’s evolution from rising star to straight up superstar has been electric, and he’s emerged as one of the most entertaining players in the league in recent months. The Pascal Siakam addition helps, but they’ll miss Buddy Hield and Bruce Brown in the playoffs. Much like the Magic, the Pacers would likely give Boston a series, but the Celtics’ depth, defense and guile would be the difference.

5) Philadelphia 76ers

A lot depends on Joel Embiid’s health here. If Embiid’s out, the 76ers have a 3.6 percent chance. If he’s in, they have a 36.6 percent chance. Embiid has matured enough where he no longer sees the Celtics in his nightmares, but he hasn’t quite figured out the formula, either. Even if he plays like Wilt Chamberlain, the Celtics still prevail more often than not. He’s 3-12 against Boston in the playoffs. Plus, Al Horford turns into The Incredible Hulk against Philadelphia, so there’s that.

The main other guy to worry about, of course, is Tyrese Maxey, who can take over a game at any moment. Maxey is a problem, and Hield and Tobias Harris complement the stars well, but there’s no reason to believe Philly has what it takes against Boston. The 76ers have improved slightly, but the jump isn’t significant enough to assume anything will change.

4) Milwaukee Bucks

It feels weird to have the Bucks so low, but the reality is that this team is (at the moment) a clear notch below where it’s been. The Bucks are skilled, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a magical match on paper, but I’m less scared of the duo now than I was a few months ago.

The Celtics have the luxury of putting Derrick White or Jrue Holiday on Lillard and tiring him out on each end. Lillard will have to exert more energy than either of the Celtics guards, which will cause his efficiency to plummet. The Bucks can win any time Antetokounmpo’s on the floor, but something just seems off with their mojo. Also, Khris Middleton (when healthy) hasn’t looked like himself in quite some time. Doc Rivers is trying to figure it out, but it may not be enough. Celtics in 6.

3) Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are an interesting team in this whole thing. If they had beaten the Knicks last year in the playoffs, people would almost certainly view them differently. It wasn’t just that they lost; it was how they lost. It wasn’t particularly close. You can be sure that’s on their minds as they make another run this year.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most under-appreciated players in the league. He’s a legitimate top-10 player, and people act more like he’s a top-30 player. Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s pretty dang good.

The Cavs also have six players averaging in double figures: Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Max Strus. Plus, they can defend. Outside of a setback against Philly on Tuesday, they've been one of the hottest teams in the league over the past few weeks. Cleveland matches up well against Boston, but I still don’t see it happening.

2) New York Knicks

It’s been exactly 50 years since the Celtics and Knicks met in the Conference Finals. This is one of the better teams New York has had since, and it’s very possible this could be the year they go head to head once again. The biggest reason, of course, is New York’s defense. Tom Thibodeau doesn’t mess around on that end, and with this nucleus, he doesn’t have to gouge his eyes out every game.

Jalen Brunson is a winner, the Bojan Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby pickups fill needs, Donte DiVincenzo has been hooping and Josh Hart is the glue. The X-factor is Julius Randle, and I personally don’t think he’ll be consistent enough to match the Celtics’ star-studded core. New York will compete like crazy every game, but Boston is the more versatile, connected and skilled team.

1) Miami Heat

Yes, it’s true. Don't give me that look. If you made it this far, there’s a good chance you really like the Celtics. If you really like the Celtics, you know the Heat are in their heads. You also know they desperately want to get them out of their heads. Miami is currently the 7-seed, and it also happens to be the last team the Celtics want to see at any point in the journey. Don’t let the seed fool you; the Heat morph into a pack of piranhas when they see the Celtics.

Now, the flip side of this, of course – if the Celtics do face Miami again, and do prevail, that would make the championship even sweeter. But if they want to increase their odds of doing so, they’ll stay as far away from South Beach as humanly possible.