Report card: grading each member of the Celtics through 55 games

The All-Star break is an ideal time to take a step back, catch our collective breath and analyze what we’ve seen to this point.

It’s also a fun time to dish out some grades. The Celtics are 43-12, so naturally most of these grades are going to be favorable, but the minuses and pluses are sure to spark some debate. Here we go:

Jayson Tatum: A

Tatum is the best player on the best team. Forget the Most Valuable Player talk for a second. He probably won’t win it, and that’s OK; he’s the head of the snake and has reached a new level as a leader this year with Marcus Smart gone.

He’s taking even more accountability defensively, minimizing poor shooting nights and complaining about calls a little less (I said a little). If he’s not careful, he might become the face of the league in June.

Jayson Tatum is confident he's the NBA's top player pic.twitter.com/UBL5SyCaZu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2024

Jaylen Brown: B+

Brown has had some moments of brilliance and some head-scratchers along the way. He’s capable of dropping 30-plus any night, but he’s also capable of dropping 10 or fewer. The most important thing for him (now that he appears to possess a left hand) is consistency.

He’s shooting a career-high 49.2 percent from the floor, but just 34.2 percent from 3-point range. His defense and passing have improved, but he’s averaging his fewest rebounds (5.5) since 2018-19. When Brown is elite, the Celtics are essentially unbeatable.

Kristaps Porzingis: A

It’s hard to remember a situation since Kevin Garnett where a player adjusted so seamlessly and immediately felt like the missing piece. Porzingis has been insanely efficient on post-ups, excelling in an area the Celtics dramatically needed him to.

He’s also been a pleasant surprise defensively and is more capable of guarding shorter players than I realized. The only small critiques are that he should shoot a smidgen more 2s and a smidgen fewer 3s. I mean, the guy’s 7’2 with the touch of an angel.

Most points per possession on post-ups this season (min. 75 FGA):



1.42 - Kristaps Porzingis

1.17 - Joel Embiid

1.17 - Myles Turner

1.16 - Jayson Tatum

1.15 - Jonas Valanciunas

1.14 - Nikola Jokic

1.12 - Anthony Davis

1.11 - Karl-Anthony Towns



KP in a league of his own pic.twitter.com/I58XI7K17E — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) February 13, 2024

Jrue Holiday: A-

Holiday’s 3-point shooting has exceeded expectations (career-high 44 percent), and he sets the tone defensively every night. He always finds clever ways to contribute, whether he takes 20 shots or five.

His maturity, consistency and poise set him apart. One area I’d like to see a bit more is playmaking. He’s averaging 4.8 assists – his lowest since 2011-12 – and I believe that number could be around 6. Obviously part of it is circumstantial, but I think putting the ball in his hands at the top of the key a bit more could be beneficial.

Derrick White: A

Don’t worry, White gets an A. I’m sure my colleagues would blast me if he didn’t, but he truthfully does deserve one. He has career-highs in points (15.6), rebounds (3.9), blocks (1.2) and steals (1) and consistently plays his best in the fourth quarter.

White is the consummate professional and has become a fan favorite. He can do no wrong in Celtics’ fans eyes. Folks appreciate guys who hustle, make winning plays and exude charisma, and White embodies all those characteristics and then some.

Al Horford: B+

Horford is always ready, whether the Celtics need him to play 30 minutes or 15. At the moment, he gets a B+, but this grade is less relevant than some others. It’s all about preserving him for the playoffs, and he’s fully capable of upping his grade to an A then – particularly if Boston plays Philly.

One area Horford has really excelled this year is rebounding (6.7 a night). His 3-point shooting has naturally dipped a bit from last year, but it’s still at 40.9 percent. I still want to see him attack the basket a bit more, but it’s possible that’s just not in his wheelhouse at this point.

Payton Pritchard: A-

The Celtics were right to pay Pritchard, and overall, he’s thrived in his expanded role. He’s 15th in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.81) and has excelled as a ball-handler and facilitator.

He’s always locked in, whether he plays in the fourth quarter of a close game or garbage time (don’t tell him it’s garbage time). Pritchard fits in perfectly with this core.

Payton Pritchard stats at the All-Star break:



20.7 MPG

8.1 PPG

3.2 RPG

2.8 APG

44% FG

38% 3FG



How are we feeling about the season so far @paytonpritch3?? pic.twitter.com/BC3DTIIaJo — Payton Pritchard Muse (@CryptoPmuse) February 20, 2024

Sam Hauser: A-

Hauser’s shooting 41.2 percent from 3, which is great, but it’s really his spacing that sets him apart. When Tatum, Brown and Porzingis have the ball, you really can’t double. If you do, they’ll find Hauser open for 3. He’s solid with the bench unit, but he’s even more lethal with the starters.

He’s also been a pleasant surprise defensively, and his mid-range jumper’s improved as well. It’s easy to forget this is just his second season logging regular minutes.

Luke Kornet: B+

Kornet’s averages of 4.9 points and 4 rebounds aren’t earth-shattering, but they’re pretty solid when you consider that he plays 14.9 minutes per game. He’s sneaky good in the pick-and-roll, an absolute goofball and excellent for team vibes. Rim protection is an area where he could improve.

Oshae Brissett: B

If Brissett can get that 3-point percentage up just a tick, from 29.3 to 33.3 or so, that would go a long way. He’s long, athletic and has a good motor, but his shot makes him a bit of a liability at the moment.

Neemias Queta: B+

Queta is the definition of a “fun project.” You can sometimes see the lightbulb go off mid-game, which is pretty cool, and he’s only getting better. The next steps are post moves, lateral quickness and defending without fouling.