Celtics defeat Bulls 129-112, improve to a league-best 44-12 record

The Celtics didn’t miss a beat after a week-long All Star vacation, overpowering the Bulls 119-112 in a well-rounded effort. Eight players scored at least 8 points, seven players hit at least two threes, and the Celtics dynamic offense was on full display from start to finish, with a different star carrying the load each quarter.

Derrick White, who finished the night with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, came out hot in the opening period. He put up a quick 12 points, as well as three wild blocks. The Celtics led by as many as 16 at one point in the first quarter, but gave up an 8-0 run to close the period.

Derrick White has THREE blocks tonight. It’s the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ohtGSlYVhh — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

In the second quarter, the Celtics defense — which was pretty connected for most of the night — let up, and Bulls exploded for 39 points. Nicola Vucevic led the charge for Chicago; he had 20 at the half, but scored just two points the rest of the way. On the Celtic side, Quarter #2 was all Jaylen Brown. He scored 14 in the period, and finished the night with 21 points (7-12 FG), 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Brown carried over his hot play from the All Star game — he had 36 points in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Jaylen Brown can’t miss. This is fun. pic.twitter.com/YyjUvYiLlm — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

In the third quarter, Brown passed the mantle to his co-star, and The Jayson Tatum Show began. The Celtics came out of halftime with a 10-0 explosion, and Tatum led the charge with 15 points in the period. He finished the night with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, despite a slow start. Behind Tatum’s strong play and some stifling defense, the Cs traded in a 3-point halftime deficit for a 13-point lead heading into the final period.

Coby White has my sympathy. Just a devastating shot by Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/hXaBs9qG4D — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

Then, the Celtics bench unit put it away in the early minutes. The fourth quarter began with consecutive Payton Pritchard triples, shortly followed by back-to-back Luke Kornet put-back dunks. From there, the Celtics held a sizable lead from the remainder of the night.

Luke Kornet is feeling himself lol



He has 10 points on 5/5 FG and 4 offensive rebounds. Celtics up 20 pic.twitter.com/UaKxBghei0 — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

The newest Celtics — Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer — both made their debuts in the closing minutes. Tillman scored his first points as Boston Celtic, and also tallied his first block in green — Boston’s 11th of the night.

First Celtics points for Xavier Tillman ✅ pic.twitter.com/j2RZ070jVX — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

The trio of Sam Hauser (8 points, 3-3 from three), Pritchard (9 points, 3-6 FG), and Kornet (10 points, 5-6 FG) all came to play, providing timely plays throughout the game, particularly in the early fourth. Three-point shooting was huge for Boston all night long — the Celtics finished with 23 made threes on 48.9% shooting. The Bulls, on the other hand, shot just 10-28 from downtown.

Defense to offense and the Celtics lead is back to 14.



Sam Hauser has hit some timely ones tonight - he’s up to 8 points, and Jrue Holiday has 6 assists. pic.twitter.com/TWD55oz7lq — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 23, 2024

The lone Celtic to struggle was Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 14 points on 5-16 FG. Jrue Holiday, now the most efficient corner three-point shooter in the NBA, added 9 points and 6 assists on 3-5 shooting.

With the win, the Celtics improve to a league-best 44-12 record, as well as a league-best 18-9 road record. Their win streak increases to 7 games, a league-best and their longest of the season. Boston hasn’t lost a road game since January 11th, when they got blown out by the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back in Milwaukee.

Next up, the Celtics face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night at 8:30. New York is currently 34-22 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.