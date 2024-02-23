Must Cs: Luke Kornet dabs his way to big night in Celtics win over Bulls

Luke Kornet threw down a put-back slam in the early stages of the fourth quarter on Thursday night. As he was running back down the court, he started dabbing.

It is 2024.

“I believe it’s referred to as ‘The Spazz Dab,’” Kornet explained. “It’s [from] like, middle schoolers from like six years ago. I think it was big then.”

Close, Luke.

The Migos brought out the move at a concert in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2014. That would be ten years ago, meaning Kornet was 18 years old at the time. But based on his current social media activity, his behind-the-times celly actually makes a ton of sense.

“I am not on TikTok nor any other social media avenue,” Kornet said. “So, that’s why my social media content is from six years ago, I guess. It’s kind of the last time I was on there.”

Again, it’s 10 years, not six, but Kornet gets a pass for his time-logging inaccuracies because of how well he played on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics took down the Chicago Bulls’ 129-112, and Kornet’s big-time fourth-quarter showing played a huge part.

Following his dab-highlighted slam, he dunked home another monster put-back. The bucket extended the Celtics’ lead to 19 points and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.

“I was just trying to do my job and do what I can and set screens and roll,” Kornet said. “And then sometimes they just kind of bounce your way. Payton had a couple of threes, too.

“And so, I feel like we did a good job of kind of just playing against their coverages and taking advantage of what they were doing. And I was able to get a couple of dunks and get out and transition, and some guys hit some shots.”

The Celtics big man knows his role and plays it well.

“I love Luke,” said Jayson Tatum. “He’s the ultimate teammate. Ultimate professional. Never knows exactly when his time is gonna come or his minutes, but he’s always prepared. He always knows the game plan. He’s going to do all the things to set screens, DHOs, help give second-chance, third opportunities.”

Kornet is rarely flashy. And when he is, he makes sure to be flashiest in the corniest way possible. (Pun absolutely intended.) That’s just what he brings to the table, and his Celtics teammates adore him for it.

“He might be, like, the funniest guy on our team,” Tatum said. “So, he keeps everybody’s spirits high. So, I think we got a well-balanced team of different personalities and different guys, and Luke is an important part of this team.”