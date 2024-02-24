Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer make Celtics debuts

CHICAGO — Xavier Tillman and Jaden Springer learned a Celtics mantra beyond all the film, terminology and shootarounds they absorbed in their first few weeks with Boston. Both arrived in Chicago to make their debut with the team after the All-Star break with no expectations, but both expressed a mindset that Dalano Banton and Lamar Stevens did before them.

“My role here, as far as what I can do, is definitely bringing energy,” Tillman told CLNS Media/CelticsBlog at shootaround. “Crashing the glass, defending at a high level and getting those guys open with screens. As far as my stint and stuff like that, we’re a stay ready team, so that’s what we do.”

The Celtics played the Bulls fully healthy, landing Tillman and Springer in deep reserve roles in their returns from respectively knee and foot ailments that forced them to miss the time after the trade deadline. Tillman posted a layup and block in the final 2:33 of the win on Thursday with the game in hand. Springer missed a three-point attempt. In a game where the Celtics’ bench thrived again, neither appeared in position to displace Payton Pritchard (9 pts, 3-6 3PT) or Luke Kornet (10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast).

Instead, Springer and Tillman arrived at the deadline to provide insurance in case of injury, flexibility in playoff situations, and cap flexibility next summer. Springer brought a defensive change of pace at the guard position that could relieve Pritchard if he’s off one night. Tillman could factor into both playing on rest nights for Boston’s bigs late in the season and guarding more physically imposing offensive big men. Regular rotation roles aren’t in the cards for now.

“I think the game, the rest of the season will dictate opportunities for that,” Mazzulla said pre-game on Thursday. “Right now, it’s about staying ready, getting used to our schemes on offense and defense, and when the time is right, making sure they’re ready to play, making sure they’re ready to execute. So, it’s just patience.”

Tillman talked to coaches, watched film and learned similar principles that have different terminology in Boston compared to Memphis. They stressed playing off the Celtics’ stars and complementing them. A lost Grizzlies season positioned him to focus on individual improvement, and a transition to a championship team, he said, shifts his mindset toward playing to his strengths while sprinkling in challenges for himself. He’s excited about posting up more, something Boston does often that Memphis didn’t outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. Everyone does it on the Celtics, he noticed.

For Springer, Tyler Lashbrook, his positional coach who he also worked with in Philadelphia continued acclimating him to Boston’s more read-and-react style offense. That’s the biggest adjustment he’s noticing in his transition from the 76ers, while the jump shot deficiency that led Philadelphia to move on from him earlier this month will also have to improve to eventually play a major role with the Celtics.

Brad Stevens stressed Springer’s youth and learning curve from the moment they added him, though, and they’ll stress improvement with another season left on his rookie contract.

“(Mazzulla) hasn’t came out and exactly said (anything about our roles),” Springer said. “That’s just how the league is. It’s basketball. We’re on a great team right here, so you’ve gotta stay ready whenever your number is called and be there to help your teammates anyway you can ... being able to come here, it was great. That was all good news for me. I’m feeling good.”