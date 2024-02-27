Philadelphia 76ers (33-24) @ Boston Celtics (45-12) Game #58 2/27/24

Philadelphia 76ers (33-24) at Boston Celtics (45-12) Tuesday, February 27, 2024 7:30 PM ET Regular Season Game #58 TV: TNT Radio: 98.5 Sports Hub, 97.5 Fanatic TD Garden

The Boston Celtics (45-12, 26-3 home) aim to secure their ninth consecutive win in their final regular season matchup against the faltering Philadelphia 76ers (33-24, 15-11 away). With only three defeats at the TD Garden this season, the Celtics are set to host Philadelphia in a primetime TNT televised showdown.

Boston is 269-197 against the City of Brotherly Love, which roster looks vastly different compared to their other matchups. Busy at the trade deadline, Philadelphia landed Buddy Hield and signed Kyle Lowry.

Having secured a 2-1 record against the 76ers this season, Boston aims to clinch the season series and maintain a substantial lead over Philadelphia, not only in the Eastern Conference standings but also in the Atlantic Division. For the second consecutive game, the Celtics enter this matchup with a fully healthy roster. In fact, Jordan Walsh has been recalled from the Maine Celtics.

Boston remains the NBA frontrunner, showcasing a league-leading 45-12 record, bolstered by their impressive home court record. With a win percentage of .789, the Celtics maintain a commanding lead of 7.5 games over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed and a 12-game advantage over the fifth-seeded Philadelphia.

As the season progresses, the Celtics emerge as the most well-rounded team in the league, leading in offensive rating with 121 points per game and ranking third in defensive rating with 110.7 points allowed per 100 possessions. Tonight they are the heavy favorites by 12 points over Philadelphia.

Under the guidance of head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics prioritize defense, holding opponents to an average of 110 points per game. Notably, they rank among the top five teams in perimeter defense and overall field goal percentage.

Amidst an eight-game winning streak, the Celtics have secured victories against the Grizzlies, Hawks, Wizards, Heat, Nets (twice), Bulls, and Knicks. Leading the league with a +10.3 point differential, Boston holds a league leading 15.6 net rating through the month of February. This month alone, they are top five in several statistical categories, including assists to turnover ratio (2.40) , effective field goal percentage (61.3), and true shooting percentage (63.7).

The Celtics will begin a brief three-game homestand tonight, with upcoming matchups against the Mavericks and Warriors. It’s noteworthy that the team has posted an impressive 16-3 record since their 135-102 defeat against the Bucks.

During their eight-game winning streak, the Celtics are averaging asecond-best 124.8 points per game, along with 29 assists, 44 rebounds, and 7.3 blocks. They are shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

On the flip side, it’s been tough for the 76ers. Currently holding the fifth seed, Philadelphia has a 3-7 record in their last ten games. Following a harsh 119-98 defeat against Milwaukee, the 76ers are still without their star Joel Embiid due to a knee injury. Although the team anticipates his comeback for the playoffs, he will remain sidelined for tonight’s matchup. They finished 1-4 in their recent home stand.

Under the leadership of guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia holds the 7th position in offensive rating (117.7) and the 12th spot in defense (114). However, in their last ten games, they have encountered offensive challenges, averaging only 109.2 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

In a nut shell, this team is facing struggles and has been unable to overcome top-seeded teams like the Knicks and Bucks. With three consecutive games scoring below 100 points, it’s evident that Maxey cannot shoulder the load alone.

Also, it’s the first matchup between the two since the 76ers traded Jaden Springer to the Celtics in exchange for a second-round draft pick. It will be interesting to see if he’ll earn some playing time against his former team.

Probable Celtics Starters

Celtics Starters

PG, #4 : Jrue Holiday

SG, #9: Derrick White

SF, #7: Jaylen Brown

PF, #0: Jayson Tatum

C: #8: Kristaps Porzingis

Celtics Reserves

G, #11: Jaden Springer

G, #50: Svi Mykhailiuk

G, #11: Payton Pritchard

G, #27: Jordan Walsh

G, #20: JD Davidson (2-way player)

F, #12: Oshae Brissett

F, #30: Sam Hauser

F #26: Xavier Tillman

F, #13: Drew Peterson (2-way player)

F, #42: Al Horford

C, #40: Luke Kornet

C, #88: Neemias Queta (2-way player)

Injuries

None

Boston Celtics Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla

Probable 76ers Starters

76ers Starters

PG, #0 : Tyrese Maxey

SG, #17: Buddy Hield

SF, #12: Tobias Harris

PF, #40: Nicolas Batum

C: #44: Paul Reed

76ers Reserves

G, #7: Kyle Lowry

G, #22: Cameron Payne

G, #8: De’Anthony Melton

G, #9: Kelly Oubre Jr.

F, #16: Ricky Council (2-way player)

F, #23: Terquavion Smith (2-way player)

F #1: KJ Martin

F, #33: Robert Covington

F, #25: Darius Bazley

F, #35: Kenneth Lofton (2-way player)

C, #21: Joel Embiid

C, #5: Mo Bamba

Injuries

KJ Martin: Day-to-day (right ankle)

Joel Embiid: OUT (Knee)

Robert Covington: OUT (Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach

Nick Nurse

Keys for a Cs win

Home court advantage: I feel like I sound like a broken record every time I write a preview. The Celtics own a league best 26-3 record at home, and they now head into a three-game homestand. The C’s have been much more efficient in front of their home fans, and the numbers speak for themselves.

In 29 games at the Garden, the Celtics average 122.6 points, 26.2 assists, 47.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals, and 6.1 blocks, on 48.9 field goal shooting. In addition, Mazzulla’s squad shoots nearly 40 percent from three, including four percentage points higher from the free-throw line. In one home game against Philadelphia, Boston finished the night shooting 48.5 percent from deep.

Size advantage: It’s no secret the 76ers are hurting without their star center Joel Embiid. With Robert Covington out for tonight’s matchup, Philadelphia is even more thin at the front court. Considering the injuries, Paul Reed has been their starting center, and is listed at 6’9. While Reed has five blocks in their last two games, he’ll have a tough matchup against Kristaps Porzingis. As long as they are without Embiid, they will lack firepower to stop the Celtics in the paint.

Rebounding: One of the most important aspects of the game, the Celtics must win the rebounding battle tonight. The top team in rebounding this season (46.9), Boston will face the 76ers who grab only 43.2 boards per game. One area the C’s have struggled in this season is the battle with offensive boards, where they allow opponents to grab 11.3 per game. Although the Celtics came away with the 116-102 victory over New York, they allowed the Knicks to dominate on the offensive boards and second chance points.

Across three games, the 76ers have maintained a +1.6 rebounding advantage over the Celtics. It is crucial to secure rebounds and capitalize on Embiid’s absence. For the Celtics, they need to focus on controlling the boards, especially considering Philadelphia’s top-eight ranking in second chance points per game.

Don’t let this be a trap game: Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made several acquisitions and trades during the deadline, shipping away Patrick Beverly, Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz. Since the trade deadline, the Celtics have yet to encounter this freshly assembled lineup featuring Kyle Lowry coming off the bench and Hield starting.

Boston may encounter a trap game situation with eight consecutive matches, despite the 76ers’ challenges. This isn’t the moment to let up; in a prime-time clash, Philadelphia will undoubtedly compete fiercely until the end. It’s crucial to maintain maximum effort until the final moments.

Defense: In an era where defensive efforts appear lacking, it’s crucial to acknowledge that solid defense outright secures victories. Having held opponents to a mere 103.2 points in their last five matchups, Mazzulla persistently prioritizes defense at every opportunity. Game after game, the Celtics find their most effective offensive possessions originating from defensive reads and stops. This becomes paramount, given Boston’s status as a top three team in defensive efficiency. Considering the 76ers’ offensive struggles, this game presents a potentially advantageous matchup for Boston on the defensive end.

Players to watch:

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers):

Let’s be honest, Tyrese Maxey is evolving into a superstar, thriving in the absence of Joel Embiid on the court. In the two matchups against Boston this season, the point guard has averaged 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, shooting at a 40.5 percent field goal rate. He’s delivering his most impressive performance stats-wise in February, with averages of 26.4 points, 2.7 steals, 5.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, shooting at 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

With a season average of 25.8 points, containing Tyrese Maxey is undoubtedly a daunting task. Paired with a formidable backcourt featuring Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, it will be intriguing to see how they can limit a player who has contributed to 24 percent of the team’s offense this month.

Kristaps Porzingis (Celtics):

Kristaps Porzingis made his sole appearance against Philadelphia in just one game, yet his impact was significant, scoring 29 points, blocking 1 shot, dishing out 3 assists, and grabbing 6 rebounds. With Embiid absent, Porzingis is poised to capitalize on offensive opportunities by stretching the floor. Following his strong 22-point display against the Knicks, he’s expected to play a pivotal role in rebounding and defending the rim tonight.

