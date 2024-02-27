Jaden Springer talks Celtics’ historic greatness: “It makes me want to go even harder”

Jaden Springer stepped foot into Roxbury for the first time on Monday afternoon, after a lengthy practice session that centered on technique and execution. The 21-year-old, who was traded to Boston last month from Philadelphia, is still getting acclimated to the city but has liked what he’s experienced in the early days.

“It’s a great city so far. I’ve been here a few weeks now,” Springer said. “Great people, great energy. Still trying to go out and see more, but so far, it’s been amazing.”

On Monday, Springer was the featured guest at the unveiling of a multi-purpose room at the Hawthorne Youth and Community Center. The room, which includes new computers, games, and electronics, was renovated by the Boston Celtics and TD Bank. Springer spent an hour hanging out with kids at the center, competing against a handful in foosball and learning how to build a radio transmitter with a group of particularly ambitious middle schoolers.

“It’s definitely important, since I remember being in their shoes,” Springer said. “I’ve only been here a few weeks, but being out in the community and seeing smiles on kids’ faces was great.”

He said the kids beat him in foosball, though he was trying his best, and he helped kids complete a Celtics-themed trivia questionnaire that included several biographical questions about himself – the winner received free Celtics tickets.

Powerful moment from yesterday’s event in Roxbury — a community leader explains the legend of Reggie Lewis to Jaden Springer.



“He was supposed to be our Michael Jordan… he was like a beast.”



Fair to say the 21-year-old is quickly learning a very extensive Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/8yA7YihaKr — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 27, 2024

After the event, Springer told CelticsBlog and WEEI that joining a franchise as historic as the Celtics has only motivated him to work harder.

“It’s crazy. You walk into the practice facility, the arena, anywhere you go, you can just feel the greatness,” Springer said. “You can look up, [and] see all the legends that paved the way. It’s definitely a great feeling. It makes me want to go even harder.”

He also told a room full of adults and kids from the Roxbury community that he had trouble picking a jersey number, since all of his first choices were retired, yet another reminder of the historic greatness of the Celtics.

At the unveiling of a new room at the Hawthorne Youth and Community Center, Jaden Springer talked about trying to get a jersey number in Boston.



His first choice was #11, which Payton Pritchard wears. The rest of his top picks? All retired.



“It was all taken,” he said. pic.twitter.com/Vyctpugf6h — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 27, 2024

Springer is staying ready and getting acclimated

Springer’s only received a couple minutes of playing time since joining the Celtics, and knows he is in more of the “Stay Ready” category, at least for now. Last week, Joe Mazzulla said the rest of the season will dictate opportunities for both Springer and the Celtics’ other midseason acquisition, Xavier Tillman.

“Right now, it’s about just staying ready,” Mazzulla said. “Getting used to our schemes on offense and defense, and when the time is right, making sure that they are ready to play.”

Springer is confident that when his number is called, he’ll be able to contribute to what is already the best team in basketball.

“I can definitely help with some toughness and physicality,” Springer said. “I feel like I can bring that. Defensively, I feel I can help my teammates guard whoever they need. Offensively, I feel I can space the floor for them to be able to attack and just maybe bring extra possessions for the team and stuff like that.”

Just before he was traded, Springer was starting to see more extended run for the 76ers, and played lockdown defense on Luka Doncic and Steph Curry in consecutive games. Others may have been surprised to see Springer so effectively contain two of the sport’s best scorers, but he wasn’t.

“Personally, I felt like I could already do that,” Springer said. “It’s happening. It wasn’t too much of a shock, for me at least.”

Drafted at 18, Springer was considered raw but a high-ceiling defender, and that stretch of games gave him the chance to showcase the progress he’s made in three years developing in the G-League. Last year, he even won Finals MVP for the Delaware Blue Coats.

The transition to Boston has been pretty seamless for Springer, as everyone’s made a concerted effort to get him involved: “I feel like they welcomed me in right away and made me one of them. It’s been pretty cool.”

And while he hasn’t spent much time in the city, he’s already impressed with the food scene and range of seafood options: “I’m a big seafood guy, so I’m enjoying that a lot – I hit different spots every day, trying to see which I like the most.”

In the meantime, he remains motivated by the jerseys that hang above, by the prospect of winning a championship, and by the opportunity to contribute to the historic greatness of the Boston Celtics.

Jaden Springer was absolutely beaming when @JustinmTurpin asked him about representing a team as historic as the Boston Celtics:



“You walk into the practice facility, arena, anywhere you go — you can just feel the greatness. You look up, see all the legends that paved the way.” pic.twitter.com/V1CURfmJ8o — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 27, 2024

“I’m not really where I want to be yet,” Springer told the room when asked how he stays motivated. “I still got goals and aspirations I’m trying to get to, so I got to keep working to get there.”

And when asked to elaborate further on what types of aspirations, Springer could only name one objective: winning a championship.