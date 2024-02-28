It’s not a rivalry: 10 Takeaways from Celtics/Sixers

#1 Turning up the pressure

For the most part, the Boston Celtics appeared to be in control of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there were moments when Nick Nurse’s team created momentum and pulled themselves back into the contest. However, with the Sixers having shaved the Celtics lead to just two points in the fourth quarter, we saw Joe Mazzulla’s team crank things up a notch.

A 15-0 run sealed Boston’s ninth consecutive win. It also reminded everyone that this team has another gear, perhaps a couple of extra gears, that they can shift into when their backs are against the wall, and they’re looking to close out a tight game.

Considering the lofty expectations on the Celtics' shoulders this season, it’s encouraging to know there’s a level we haven’t seen from this team yet. Furthermore, seeing them play with a sense of pride is encouraging. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid. They also lost De’Anthony Melton in the second half.

This was a game the Celtics were meant to supposed to win. They won’t get the credit they deserve for meeting expectations. But they took care of business when things got tough. That’s a good sign.

#2 Did the Sixers find a weakness?

The Celtics struggled to contain the Sixers whenever they went small. Multi-guard line-ups that pushed the pace and were active in the passing lanes gave the Celtics some issues. It’s how the Sixers kept pace with Boston during the first half. It’s also how they rallied late in the third.

Teams have tried going small against the Celtics on multiple occasions this season, but it’s never paid much dividends. Yet, somehow, Nurse found a way to make it work. Part of it is down to mentality.

The Sixers know they’re short-handed. Some rotation players are staking a claim of minutes. Still, the other part was execution. The Sixers stifled Boston’s usual offensive actions, forcing them to play more read-and-react basketball. So, the Sixers went small. They pushed the pace. They jumped passing lanes. And they tried to attack before the defense could get set.

There aren’t many major learning curves for a team at this point in the season. They’ve seen the different coverages teams will throw at them. They’ve had their slumps. And they’ve had their games where everything goes right. However, the Celtics will come away from this game with some homework to do. Whatever the Sixers did to create those advantages when going small will help the Celtics navigate those lineups later in the season or during the playoffs.

#3 Taking advantage

No Joel Embiid = limited rim protection. The Sixers were relying on Paul Reed and Mo Bamba to protect the paint and operate as shot deterrents. For all of their talents, neither is known for being stringent paint defenders. So, the Celtics adapted their game plan and pressured the rim at will.

I mean, it was sheer domination from Boston.

The Celtics have searched for a healthier shot diet in recent games. Yes, they’re a capable perimeter-scoring team. They have the perimeter shooting to be one of the highest-volume rosters in the league — which they are. However, when you have constructed a team of three-level scoring talent, exploring other avenues on offense makes sense.

The Celtics could have come into this game against the Sixers, got their threes up, kept Philadelphia at arm's length with their interior game and moved on. Instead, they worked on their rim pressure. They explored ways to get downhill. And they took advantage of a clear hole within the Sixers' rotation.

Of course, this seems pretty simple. In truth, it is. Yet, when you’re so used to approaching things in a certain way, going against those habits isn’t easy. Attacking an obstacle differently from what you’ve become accustomed to takes a conscious effort. The fact the Celtics are so willing to diversify their approach should be applauded, regardless of how logical that adjustment may seem.

#4 This team excels around the rim

Building off the last point. This Celtics team has so much talent in slashing, interior scoring, and post-play.

Jaylen Brown’s athleticism and explosiveness make him a handful when attacking the lanes. This season, he’s driving with more force and intent.

It’s becoming common to see him absorbing contact in the air as he attacks the rim. Contact rarely alters Brown’s trajectory. That’s why he's excelled as a featured scorer in the Celtics system this season. However, he’s not the only player on the roster that thrives when attacking around the cup. Jayson Tatum is also an exceptional scorer when driving the lane.

Similarly to Brown, Tatum is embracing physicality and contact. He’s using his big frame to bounce defenders off him when getting downhill. He and Brown have been discussion points throughout the season due to their increased physicality on drives.

In the above clips show just how easily the Celtics’ two All-Star wings can get to their spots when driving the rock. Yet, they’re not the only two that are stellar interior scorers. Throughout the game, Al Horford still has something to offer when driving closeouts or working as the roll man. We know Kristaps Porzingis can get buckets whenever and however he chooses.

We’ve also seen Jrue Holiday operate as an inverted dunker spot guy this season. While Sam Hauser has slowly but surely been adding baseline drives out of the corner to his game. I’m not saying Mazzulla should ask his team to play a '90s brand of basketball. I am saying there’s some serious talent around the rim, which should be emphasized more — just like it was on Tuesday.

#5 Derrick White’s block party

Another 10 takeaways, another segment for Derrick White. Once again, he made his presence felt on the defensive end. He switched with pace. He defended multiple positions. And he led the game in blocks with three to his name.

White had some impressive spells of individual defense, especially when guarding up. Here’s a good example from the first quarter: he got switched onto Tobias Harris and somehow managed to secure the block while giving up size and strength.

Outside of his defense, White also provided some reliable playmaking and helped control the tempo of the game with his personal pace of play and his willingness to move the rock and cut without the ball.

This play was one of my favorites in terms of processing speed and punishing the defense. Boston goes to a “horns flare” action, which has become a staple in recent weeks. Brown seals his defender and angles his body toward White after the pass is made, providing the veteran guard with a clear passing lane on the elbow.

The speed with which White recognizes Brown has an advantage and gets the ball out of his hands highlights the processing speed and how the team is working for one another. Brown then powers his way through the defense, gets the bucket, and draws the foul. It’s an easy assist but deserves credit for the speed at which the decision-making took place.

#6 Horford hunted?

There were times late in the third and fourth quarters when it felt like the Sixers were trying to hunt Horford on the perimeter. Cameron Payne was a specific candidate to try and take Horford off the dribble or run him into screens. As the oldest member of the Celtics rotation, it makes sense that Nurse would look to try and take advantage of his waning mobility.

However, it’s not very often you can get the better of Horford on a consistent basis. He’s too savvy of a veteran. When he’s getting beat, he adjusts. I’ve said it countless times before, but Horford’s longevity is partially down to his ability to guard angles. He knows how to shade players to their weaker hand. He understands how to bait driving lanes.

Yes, at times, he’s going to get cooked off the dribble. That happens when you’re in the final stages of your career. However, we rarely see Horford struggle, and he didn’t struggle against Philadelphia. They hunted him, found early success, and he adjusted and shut it down. There’s no better veteran for this Celtics roster than Horford.

I mean, he was diving on the floor for a loose ball at one point. He’s hungry. He wants it. And he doesn't let a stretch of being hunted affect how he approaches the game.

#7 A quiet big night for Tatum

Tatum finished the game two assists shy of a triple-double. Yes, his three wasn’t falling. As mentioned earlier, he found other ways to score — primarily by attacking the rim. But, as he’s been doing all season, he found other ways to help his team get over the hump, too.

He finished the game with 11 rebounds. That’s just one board behind Porzingis, who led the entire game in boards. Tatum also led the game in assists. And despite his touches, only turned the ball over once. That’s the type of performance that we’ve come to expect from Tatum. A 29/11/8 night is seen as run-of-the-mill for him.

Tatum was the best player on the floor. He was the most complete player on the floor. And if this is what you get on a random Tuesday in late February, I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store when it’s a close-out game in May or June.

#8 Still no Tillman

Luke Kornet didn’t have a bad game. He made his presence felt. He screened. He ran the floor. And he provided size around the rim. However, in terms of boxscore production, he didn’t have an impactful night (I don’t subscribe to this outlook, but it will undoubtedly be a talking point.)

Despite Kornet’s limited production, Xavier Tillman remained glued to the bench. Even when Jaden Springer got a few minutes run to close out the game, Tillman didn’t get his name called. I find this interesting. On the one hand, Tillman has come into a team that already has its big-man rotation established. He’s also coming back from an injury. On the other, he was likely acquired to provide competition to Kornet and potentially earn a role on the team.

Maybe the matchups against Bamba and Reed weren’t right for Tillman. Maybe Mazzulla is being cautious with his new player. Or maybe we overestimated what to expect from a 14th man on the roster. Whatever it is, I’m on Tillman watch for the rest of the season, mainly because I find the potential roster battle interesting.

#9 Porzingis made a difference

Porzingis’ rim protection was a significant factor in the Celtics securing their ninth straight win. He ended the game with the most shot contests (12) out of everyone on Boston’s roster. His versatile defense, especially in drop coverage, limited the Sixers’ ability to pressure the rim despite their speed and willingness to curl actions to create driving lanes.

We also got to see some of Porzingis’ off-ball ability in this game. The most notable example was during a sideline-out-of-bounds play that watched Porzingis curl his cut, receive the inbounds pass, and then finish with a dunk through traffic.

We also got to see Porzingis hit this monster putback off a Brown missed layup.

This wasn’t Porzingis’ best game, however, he was an important member of the rotation and made a huge impact on the defensive end.

#10 Aiming for 10

I like round numbers. The Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. If they win, they will extend their win streak to 10 games. That seems like a nice round number to me. It’s also a solid goal to have. However, the Mavericks won’t be an easy out. They’re playing well at the moment.

Nevertheless, the Celtics need the competition. The whole point in ramping up production is to be ready for the postseason. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will provide that competition. Whether the Celtics can rise to the occasion will remain to be seen. Still, I would enjoy writing 10 takeaways after a 10th straight win.

Looking ahead

After Dallas, Boston will face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Then, they face the surging Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 5. So, there’s a difficult stretch of games coming up. It’s going to be fun watching how the Celtics alter their approach based on each team — as they all provide different challenges. Mazzulla has done a great job of giving his team the freedom to be versatile within the flow of the game.

I’m excited for this mini-run. Catch you all on Friday!