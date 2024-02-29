Austin Ainge a potential GM candidate for Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are casting a wide net in their search for a new General Manager. Mitch Kupchak recently announced that he will be stepping down from his role, although he will be remaining with the franchise in an advisory position. Given the Boston Celtics' recent success, it makes sense that someone within their front office could potentially emerge as a candidate.

According to Marc Stein, Austin Ainge is a “name to watch” in the Hornet’s front office search.

Another name to watch in Charlotte’s GM search in addition to those I reported earlier, league sources say, is Boston’s Austin Ainge.



Full story here: https://t.co/GtWhiGgLVa https://t.co/8CLotN6SyA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 28, 2024

Ainge is currently the assistant general manager, working alongside Brad Stevens. He began his tenure with the Celtics in 2009 when he was instilled as the head coach of the Maine Red Claws, now the Maine Celtics. Ainge then moved into a front-office role with the Celtics in 2011.

Starting as the Director of Player Development, Ainge has worked his way up the ranks in Boston. Now, it would appear that hard work is starting to be recognized by teams around the league. Still, Ainge will face stern competition to oversee a new era in Charlotte.

Stein has also reported that Jeff Peterson of the Brooklyn Nets, Trajan Langdon of the New Orleans Pelicans and Matt Lloyd of the Minnesota Timberwolves are also in the frame for the upcoming job with the Hornets.

Nevertheless, Ainge would be a good candidate for the role. He’s had a first-class education in the front office, learning from his dad, Danny Ainge, and then working alongside Brad Stevens. He’s also been flanked by the ever-impressive Mike Zarren and Allison Feaster. That type of education can’t be overlooked, especially by a Hornets team that’s attempting to navigate a rebuild around two future stars in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Whether Ainge is recruited to Charlotte or not, the fact his name has emerged as a potential candidate is a sign of the exceptional work being done in Boston’s front office. It’s also the result of a dominant season from the Celtics, where a championship feels like the most logical outcome for the season.

Losing Ainge would be a tough blow for Stevens’ executive team, but it would be a great opportunity for the assistant general manager to continue trailblazing his own path in the NBA. He’s been working toward this opportunity for the past 13 years.