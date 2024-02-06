Jaylen Brown interested in Slam Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown has established himself as one of the NBA’s most explosive in-game dunkers.

Now, it appears he may be interested in taking those skills to the next level at the Slam Dunk Contest.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown is “seriously considering” participating in the contest.

Just in — East All-NBA/All-Star forward is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend: pic.twitter.com/tm3vyzChp8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

The NBA will announce the full list of participants later this week, and Charania believes Brown is in the mix.

“Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play,” Charania said.

Brown is an All-Star, so he’ll already be in Indianapolis.

To get you fired up, here are some of his most scintillating in-game posters.

Gerald Green was the last member of the Celtics to participate in (and win) the contest, in 2007.

Trivia question: Can you name the other three Celtics to participate? Here’s the answer.