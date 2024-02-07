Rumor: Celtics eyeing Otto Porter Jr. and Lonnie Walker

On Tuesday night, Yahoo! Sports reporter Jake Fischer reported that the Boston Celtics are trying to bolster their bench at Thursday’s trade deadline. The two targets that Boston is eyeing are veteran Otto Porter Jr. and Nets guard Lonnie Walker.

The Celtics have a $6.25 million traded-player exception (TPE) which could be used to acquire either Otto Porter Jr. or Lonnie Walker. The TPE was created when the Celtics signed and traded Grant Williams to Dallas over the summer.

However, the Celtics may be able to sign Porter without using the TPE if he is bought out by the Raptors; he’s barely played this year due to injuries (appeared in 15 games this season). Porter signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2022. In the 2022-23 season, Porter Jr. played in only eight games before getting season-ending foot surgery.

In the games Porter has appeared in this year, the former Georgetown standout is averaging 2.6 points on 42.4% shooting from the floor.

Walker is a player that the Brooklyn Nets would want something in return for, whether it’s players or picks. Walker is making $2.3 million this year and would deepen the Celtics bench scoring significantly.

The former University of Miami player is averaging 12 points in under 19 minutes per game. Walker is shooting 43.6% from deep on five attempts per game which would give Boston another reliable threat from deep.

Rumors surrounding Boston lately have suggested that they are looking to add a big man, but adding a wing-scorer might be better to deepen the bench rotation options.

Earlier on Tuesday, Joe Mazzulla said he told Brad Stevens he believes the team “have enough.”

Joe Mazzulla says he’s relayed to Brad Stevens that he feels like the #Celtics have enough, but he isn’t someone who would make major suggestions regardless. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) February 6, 2024

History shows that Stevens isn’t afraid to make a move, and although it wouldn’t be for a star, adding a bench-scoring veteran couldn’t hurt.