Breaking Trade News Celtics add Xavier Tillman

Boston Celtics acquire Xavier Tillman from Memphis Grizzlies

The Celtics give up Lamar Stevens and two second round picks to fortify their front court.

By Mark Aboyoun
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics traded two second round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Xavier Tillman. The Michigan State alum strengthens Boston’s bench, something that Brad Stevens was looking to do before Thursday’s deadline. Boston will send Lamar Stevens and two second round picks to Memphis.

Tillman comes in and is immediately one of Boston’s best defenders. Although only 6’7, Tillman will allow Joe Mazzulla to use different frontcourt lineups without losing any defensive output.

With the injury crisis in Memphis, people have speculated that the Grizzlies would be open to moving some pieces. Tillman hasn’t produced on the offensive end, but in Boston, he won’t be looked at as a scorer. This season he’s averaging 6 points on 40.8% shooting and 41.9% from the free throw line.

With Stevens being part of the deal, the Celtics still have the full $6.2 million TPE they created from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade.

The acquisition of Tillman gives Boston much-needed frontcourt help and brings more variety to how the Celtics defend. Tillman is averaging 1.2 steals and 1 block in 20.6 minutes per game.

Here is some defense that Tillman will bring to Boston:

