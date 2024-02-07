Jrue Holiday ruled out tonight vs. Atlanta

Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday has been downgraded to out for tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Having missed only four games on the season, Holiday is averaging 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, on 42.3 percent three-point shooting in his first season with the C’s.

The injury doesn’t come to a surprise since Holiday has been listed as out with the same ailment for a few games now. Back on Dec. 31, the floor general missed the Celtics matchup against the Spurs with a right elbow sprain.

In fact, he missed Boston’s last matchup against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle. The Cs went on to win that matchup 113-103, in which Dalano Banton earned the starting nod.

Holiday has struggled as of late, adding just seven points, four assists, and three rebounds in Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. In 27 minutes, the guard shot just 2-6 (33 %) from the floor, and 1-3 (33.3 %) from the three-point line. In the game prior against the Lakers, he was limited to eight points, on 44 percent field goal shooting in 29 minutes played.

With the news, Sam Hauser is likely to get the starting nod, alongside Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. In five games as a starter, Hauser has averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. In starting games against the 76ers, Hornets, Kings, Raptors, and Rockets, the swingman is shooting 30 percent from deep, and 35 percent from the floor.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is likely to see increased minutes tonight as well. Both Hauser and Pritchard combined for 18 points, 1 block, 2 steals, and 6 rebounds last matchup against Atlanta.

At 38-12 on the season, the Celtics face the Hawks (22-28, 10-14 away) who have several key players on the injury report. Clint Capela and Mouhamed Gueye are listed as out, as Dejounte Murray remains questionable.

Led by Trae Young, the Hawks have won four of their last six games. Tipoff will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET., at the TD Garden in Boston.