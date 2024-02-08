Celtics trade for Jaden Springer from 76ers, send Dalano Banton to Trail Blazers

With the trade deadline clock ticking down, Brad Stevens made two moves in the final seconds. The first was to improve Boston’s bench. The Celtics traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Sixers for Jaden Springer.

The 76ers are trading Jaden Springer to the Celtics for a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

The second deal sees Dalano Banton traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for a heavily protected second-round pick.

The 2nd round pick the Celtics are receiving from the Blazers in the Banton deal is top-55 protected, per sources. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 8, 2024

Springer will bring more defensive solidity in Boston’s backcourt. The former 2021 first round pick has good upside and is under contract for next year.

Springer, who’s only 21, has had great games this season against elite offensive guards like Stephen Curry and Trae Young.

Jaden Springer is going to bring a lot of defensive energy with active hands if he gets called upon by Joe Mazzulla. He doesn't shoot or have feel on the ball enough to get out there, but he's someone they can throw at an opposing star to eat up some minutes.



Trading Banton… — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 8, 2024

Boston dealt Banton to Portland which keeps an open roster spot for the Celtics. With the open roster spot, Boston can be active in the buyout market or could sign one of its two-way players to a standard deal.

The rumors said Boston will be active this week and Brad Stevens did what he was out to do, improve the bench bringing in two defensive-minded players in Springer and Xavier Tillman.

Below are two clips to get you excited about Springer and the defense he brings to Boston.

Jaden Springer welcome to the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/9PySNZLioO — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 8, 2024