Breaking News Celtics add Jaden Springer at trade deadline

Celtics trade for Jaden Springer from 76ers, send Dalano Banton to Trail Blazers

Brad Stevens makes moves on the edges of the roster.

By Mark Aboyoun
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade deadline clock ticking down, Brad Stevens made two moves in the final seconds. The first was to improve Boston’s bench. The Celtics traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Sixers for Jaden Springer.

The second deal sees Dalano Banton traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for a heavily protected second-round pick.

Springer will bring more defensive solidity in Boston’s backcourt. The former 2021 first round pick has good upside and is under contract for next year.

Springer, who’s only 21, has had great games this season against elite offensive guards like Stephen Curry and Trae Young.

Boston dealt Banton to Portland which keeps an open roster spot for the Celtics. With the open roster spot, Boston can be active in the buyout market or could sign one of its two-way players to a standard deal.

The rumors said Boston will be active this week and Brad Stevens did what he was out to do, improve the bench bringing in two defensive-minded players in Springer and Xavier Tillman.

Below are two clips to get you excited about Springer and the defense he brings to Boston.

