Where will Jayson Tatum wind up in the NBA MVP voting? (Celtics Reacts Survey)

Jayson Tatum is the best player on the team with the best record. Is that a good enough resume to put him high on the ballot for MVP? His counting stats are down from prior years but that speaks more to his sacrifice than it does to lack of production.

Also, it sure seems like Brad Stevens deserves a little love for Executive of the Year, doesn’t it? The Celtics haven’t won a title yet, but it is clear that the changes they made in the offseason have resulted in a better overall product and put them in position to compete for a title.

Finally, Joe Mazzulla faced a lot of criticism in his rookie year as a head coach. But all he has done in the regular season is win games at a historic pace. In the context of this season, he took a team that changed out some major pieces (including the heart and soul of the team in Marcus Smart) and has them bought into sacrifice and winning basketball.

So what say you? Should the Celtics get some awards love this year?

