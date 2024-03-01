Luke Kornet provides family-first perspective at Celtics’ Curbside Care event

The Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, partnered with the Boston Medical Center, hosted the Curbside Care Celebration on Thursday night. Moms, moms-to-be, and their families received certain childcare necessities, participated in a baby food demonstration and engaged in wellness activities.

Celtics center Luke Kornet was in attendance, competing in fun games and giving community members a chance to connect.

“It was great,” Kornet said of the event. “It’s awesome that Curbside Care and what the Celtics have been [doing] has been able to help families who need the help.”

Kornet, a father of two himself, was glad to provide some of the assistance that all young parents need along the way.

“I feel like family is just a very core unit of the city of Boston and of all society. So, I think being able to help parents and their children is awesome, especially young parents. Recently, going through it, you’re figuring it out on the fly. And so, I feel like any amount of help that we can all get is [great]. You’re really ready and willing to accept it.”

People had a chance to win some prizes by playing games and drawing raffle tickets. This included gift cards, a basketball signed by Kornet, and two tickets to an upcoming Celtics game.

The Boston big man made sure to leave his all on the metaphorical court during the games, too. Among them was an activity where those participating had to place an Oreo on their forehead and attempt to move it down to their mouth without using their hands.

Kornet tried his best, but after nobody succeeded in the first round, Lucky the Leprechaun, the Celtics’ mascot, stepped in and stole the show in Round 2.

“Shots don’t fall some nights,” Kornet said with a big laugh. “Yeah, I was trying. I felt good about the forehead portion, but once I got it on my eye, I think I probably needed to tilt back a little bit more to be able to work it down. But yeah, I’ll work on that, and we’ll get back, and we’ll watch the film, and we’ll be ready for the next opportunity.”

It was a fun night designed to help mothers and their families traverse potential challenges they may face, headlined by the promotion of the Curbside Care program. “Through the use of an innovative mobile healthcare unit, Curbside Care provides comprehensive perinatal care to mothers and newborns right outside their homes in Boston,” stated a press release from the event.

Basketball may have been a theme of the evening, but it was far from the centerpiece. While Kornet’s profession as an NBA player was the reason he was the headliner throughout the night, his insight as a father was the most important thing he brought to the table.

“I think no matter who you are, whether you’re on your first kid or your 10th kid or wherever you are in between, I think it’s amazing how much a child can humble you,” Kornet said. “And it takes a lot of work and a lot of love. I’m glad to be a part [of], not just with the Celtics but the entire Boston community, just help[ing] kind of bring up the next generation, to do what we can to just provide them with basic needs and more after that.”

Kornet isn’t the only father on the team. Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce make headlines on social media all the time. Derrick White constantly rocks his “Boy Dad” hoodie. Sam Hauser just announced that he and his wife are expecting. Al Horford brought one of his sons on a recent Celtics road trip. Jrue Holiday and his family were able to be home in Los Angeles for the holidays. Xavier Tillman was a chaperone on one of his daughter’s kindergarten field trips to the zoo last year.

Having the best record in the NBA is what the Celtics are best known for this season, but they’re also a team full of family-first people.

“There are quite a few guys who’ve got young kids. I’ve joked before– sometimes it’s like, it’s a whole different NBA from when you didn’t have children to the time after,” said Kornet. “And I feel like it really, it’s a lot of responsibility, but also helps clarify a whole lot in your life in terms of your priorities. And I feel like that’s the case for parents, no matter what is. You really know now what you’re working for and what all your efforts are going towards.

“And to be able to love your children and take care of them is like the most rewarding work you have in your life. So, it’s definitely something that I feel bonds us, and I feel like bonds anyone who’s a parent. To have shared that experience.”

Winning may be Boston’s priority on the court, but having children helps provide a new level of clarity. It allows Kornet to go from focusing on work, drawing a line in the sand, and transitioning “to the most important aspect of your life in raising your family.”

The game of basketball often engulfs the minds of fans. Happiness and frustration are contingent on wins and losses. But family provides perspective.

Thursday’s event was an integral part of Curbside Care’s plan to help mothers, children, and families in need across the city of Boston, and Kornet was ready to help. As for his advice for future parents? Be prepared, try your best, and accept that it won’t be easy.

“I mean, it’s hard,” said Kornet. “I think another thing is, it’s the best thing that you’ll be doing in your life, to be able to like, give up your life for your children and to pass that on. So yeah, just stay the course and know that it’s alright that it’s really hard.

“I think a lot of times, things can seem a lot easier than they are shown to be, but it’ll bring you to your knees, and it’s brought me to my knees on a lot of nights where you don’t know how you’re going to get up the next day and do it, and you just figure it out and get up the next day, and you do it.”