Doncic fills stat sheet, but Tatum and Celtics crush Mavericks 138-110

Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic are different kinds of MVP candidates. The latter is the superstar-centric head of the Dallas Mavericks snake. The former is a two-way terror and arguably the best offensive player on the best offense and best defender on one of the best defenses in the NBA.

On Friday night, team ball prevailed with the Celtics crushing the Mavericks 138-110.

Big Al off the bounce pic.twitter.com/yRdJ6Scrdw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2024

Doncic dazzled with another monster line of 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it was Boston’s balanced attack that stretched their win streak to ten. The Celtics top-6 all scored in double digits, including Jaylen Brown with 25 points (with 7 rebounds and 5 assists), Kristaps Porzingis with 24 (4-of-8 from 3), and Derrick White with a near triple double of 13-7-8.

By comparison, the Celtics finished with 32 assists to the Mavs’ 20.

Payton Pritchard chipped in with 10 points off the bench. Xavier Tillman Sr. played his first meaningful minutes in green and finished with 6 points and two assists.

But it’s not like Tatum didn’t have himself an MVP night as well. When Dallas threatened in the third quarter cutting the lead to two points, Tatum responded with 16 points on 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Prior to tonight, JT was nearly averaging a triple-down with 27.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists over the last nine games. Two days away from age-26, he finished the night with 32 points and 8 rebounds.

After the game, Tatum told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth, “in simple terms, we’ve got a really good team. Every night, it’s going to look a little bit different. As long as the end result is we continue to build good habits and win, it’s all going to work itself out. It’s trusting the process. It’s not always going to look the same whether you start off hot or end off hot, it’s always trusting that we’re playing the right way and we’re trying to win.”

The Celtics will wrap up their three-game homestand hosting the Golden State Warriors for a Sunday matinee (3:30 pm on ABC). They’ll then leave TD Garden for five games out west with twelve of Boston’s next fifteen games on the road.