Three Leaf Clover: the vicious endeavor of fandom

We’ve all got our happy place. Mine is a perfect July afternoon sitting down with a view of the White Mountains on lakeside at Winnipesaukee. It’s where I spent weeks every summer in my childhood doing all the things we look back longingly on, and where I spent weeks every summer during early adulthood doing all the things we look back on as mistakes. I fondly remember all of them.

A long win streak is a happy place, and the Celtics’ 11-game dominance was just about as perfect of a Winnipesaukee day as you can get. Then it started pouring rain, and things got a lot less idyllic. Luckily for the Celtics, the Suns always arrive after the rain. This week we are going to talk about some clutch numbers, the Celtics attacking in semi-transition, and the wild ride of fandom.

Stat of the Week: +18.9 net rating

The clutch word has been bandied about a lot after the Cavs debacle, often in a negative connotation, and I get it. The Jays version of the Celtics has historically underwhelmed in the clutch, and that’s probably being kind. Scars last forever and Cs fans have plenty of them from battles past.

But this year, things have been different, even if it doesn’t always feel that way. After the Suns win, the Cs have a clutch net rating of +18.9 in 108 minutes. That’s a significant improvement from last season’s +4.6 in 170 minutes, and a Star-Wars-Galaxy-Far-Far-Away from the Udoka year’s -9.5 net rating in 166 minutes.

The difficulty in evaluating clutch performance is one of volume. The sample sizes are miniscule compared to months of data that we have for season-long numbers. Even ten bad minutes can have a huge impact on a team’s or player’s clutch numbers. When sample sizes are that small, luck and randomness play a much bigger factor in outcomes than we all readily admit.

But that doesn’t mean clutch time is entirely dependent on luck and randomness. As a Roman philosopher once said (apparently, we aren’t totally sure who came up with this quote), “luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” By the stats, the Celtics have done a great job being prepared for clutch-time, but their failings have been obvious ones: the botched transition attack leading to Tatum’s missed three against Denver, Tatum’s missed mid-range jumper against Cleveland, and Jaylen’s missed pull-up against Minny to name a few.

There are things they can do to improve execution in these high leverage possessions, the most obvious being to go quicker. Had Tatum’s shot against Cleveland been two seconds earlier, and that goofy foul doesn’t get called, Porzingis is there for the tip in. Mazzulla is also one of the very best at drawing up plays out of timeouts, but he’s, so far, refused to take timeouts coming into these possessions, instead opting to remove the possibility of defensive substitutions. It’s a sound strategy, but it’s one that hasn’t worked. It might be time for Joe to get the clipboard out and work some magic on the final possession going forward.

Xs and Ooohhhhhhhs: attacking in semi-transition

The Celtics play a surgical brand of basketball: ruthlessly attacking mismatches possession-by-possession, leveraging their talent pool to attack the weakest defender with a myriad of players with varying skillsets. They have the best offense of all time by offensive rating, which is pretty good evidence their approach is working.

Part of what makes their halfcourt dominance so powerful is when they throw the changeup. But unlike Pedro, their changeup isn’t moving slower, it’s moving faster. The Celtic’s off-speed pitch is their fastball.

Opponents are so concerned with getting their matchups right on the defensive end that they are often out of sorts early in the shot clock. That’s when the Cs strike in semi-transition. When you employ a team full of guys that can dribble, pass, and shoot, it’s a potent strategy that regularly leads to easy baskets.

Celtics have emphasized attacking in semi-transition. When you've got 5 players on the court you trust to dribble pass and shoot, the defense has to be locked in basically from inbound. If you aren't ready, they'll find a great shot, often very easily. pic.twitter.com/zLpWe0pDFG — Wayne Spooney (@WSpooney) March 5, 2024

The king of their semi-transition attack is Jaylen Brown. Attacking a defense that isn’t set, usually against a mismatch, compounds all of Jaylen’s strengths and limits his weaknesses. If a team is caught without their rim protector in position, or the nail help ready to pounce, Jaylen can eviscerate a defense.

Often, it’s bullheaded attacks off the bounce.

Sometimes, it’s a slick back cuts with acres of space in behind.

The Celtics need Jaylen to stay aggressive before the defense is set. It drives quick, efficient offense and ensures that they don’t get too bogged down offensively. He’s been great at it most of his career, but this year he’s become a master.

Non-basketball Stuff of the Week: the vicious endeavor that is fandom

There exists a possibility that I care entirely too much about something I have no control over. In fact, if you ask most of my loved ones, they would say it isn’t a possibility, but instead reality. As I’m writing this, the Celtics are 49-14, a ridiculous record that should have every loss rolling off my back like a pleasant drizzle on a July afternoon. Instead, I’m rewatching the 4th quarter of the Cavs loss breaking down how the Cavs defense forced us into bad shots and mistakes or the last 5 minutes of the Nuggets game just hoping that Tatum shot goes in this time. Personal torture under the guise of a hobby.

I know a loss in March isn’t a referendum on the Celtics’ ability to win a championship, but it sure feels like that anyway. We’ve watched the Jays grow up, and a big part of growing is failing. If you measure success by NBA championships, then they’ve failed quite a bit. If you measure it by improvement and winning, then they are unequivocal successes.

It’s just that they’ve been so close for so many years, we are past winning regular season games and deep playoff runs counting as success. For me, this is the first season where anything less than a title will feel like a failure. I know much of the fandom has had these expectations in previous years, but I never could quite get there. With the 1 seed all but locked up, a net rating that borders on historic, and the Jays playing the best team basketball of their life, this feels like the year.

That should mean that the regular season is worth even less than years past. We know what the goal is, the Celtics have told us many times themselves. Losing to the Nuggets twice by a combined score of 8 points doesn’t have any real impact on their ability to get it done when it’s playoff time. But man, good luck trying to convince me of that. Then the Celtics come out and handle Kevin Durant going Blue Giant Star and I’m right back to planning my trip to the championship parade. Such is the cyclical torment of fandom.