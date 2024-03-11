Jaylen Brown on Celtics second unit in win over Suns: ‘they won us the game tonight’

If you look at the box score from Saturday night, the focus was on the Jays, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collectively scoring 56 points. Despite contributing over half of the Boston Celtics total offense, the win over the Suns was defined by the second unit and their role in driving Boston to a 117-107 triumph in Phoenix.

Although the bench delivered impressive production, their contributions extended beyond what’s typically reflected in the stats. While the Celtics bench ranks 28th overall in bench points, the second unit has been much more effective in March, averaging 23.4 points per game. In Saturday’s victory, the bench combined for 27 points, two blocks, and 10 rebounds, on 11-18 field goal shooting.

For Joe Mazzulla, he’s instilled the same culture from the top down during his time with Boston. This is why he trusts his guys so much. Off the bench or starting, he has faith in his rotation.

“That unit has been great for us all year, but tonight they were big time,” Mazzulla told CLNS.

While there are critics who argue that the Celtics lack a strong bench, the performance of Luke Kornet, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser suggest otherwise. To be fair, they’ve been integral to the team’s success not just last night, but throughout the entire season.

Sure, Boston is top heavy, and Mazzulla’s rotation will surely shrink during the playoffs. However, the Bus One Boys demonstrate why they merit playing time in critical matchups.

What is there not to like about the Kornet Contest? The C’s center showcased remarkable versatility with an impressive two-way display. Facing a respectable Suns team, he tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and one block while shooting an outstanding 85.7 percent from the field. In just 20 minutes of play, Kornet achieved a career-high five dunks and secured his 500th field goal.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Kornet Contest, here’s an example. While its effectiveness remains inconclusive, it certainly provides entertainment value. Kornet finished 3-3 from it.

“They won us the game tonight,” Brown told NBC Boston after Saturday’s victory. “Payton, Luke, Sam. Their energy, their plays, their effort—They are the reason why we probably won the game tonight. It’s tough, but they always are ready. Shoutout to those guys.”

Awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week, Brown delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, two steals, three assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, it was Kornet’s skill in locating open space on pick-and-rolls that made a significant impact. Frequently, he capitalized on cleaning up missed shots and converting putbacks. The two-man game with Jrue Holiday was electric.

His capacity to adjust to Mazzulla’s approach has been widely noted, demonstrating progress in defensive strategies, guarding the rim, and notably effective screens and box-outs against Jusuf Nurkic.

“He’s one of the best at our defensive system,” coach Mazzulla told CLNS. “He has an innate ability to communicate matchups, change matchups, and change his coverage. I think it’s an underappreciated skill that Luke has to be able to do that.”

Celtics wingman Sam Hauser didn’t produce much offensive success, but similar to Kornet, he ignited the bench with his defensive contributions. Despite scoring only three points on 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Hauser frequently disrupted Kevin Durant’s play.

While Durant remained a formidable opponent, Hauser managed to contain him on several occasions, even forcing him into uncomfortable turnovers. Hauser contested a total of eight shots, showcasing his defensive prowess by effectively guarding Bradley Beal and even blocking a shot from Eric Gordon.

Pritchard wrapped up the game with 10 points, shooting 4-6 from the field in 23 minutes of play. His agility and ball-handling skills were on point as he executed some impressive crossovers, culminating in a cold-blooded corner three-pointer in the face of Royce O’Neal. So good at creating separating, Pritchard had some swift inside baskets over Eric Gordon and big man Drew Eubanks.

“They were amazing. They were tremendous,” Mazzulla told CLNS. “I thought Payton changed the game with his overall defense. Him and Sam both are known for offensive guys, but I think it’s been their defense that’s really helped us this year.”

Pritchard’s knack for accelerating the pace and swiftly transitioning into defense has proven crucial for the C’s. His speed and agility enabled him to effectively guard Beal and other opponents, leading to numerous missed shots. By turning defensive stops into offensive chances, his steal against Grayson Allen directly led to a Jrue Holiday three-pointer. Despite not being the tallest, Pritchard’s speed allows him to effectively defend players, particularly along the baseline.

As an integral part of Mazzulla’s culture in Boston, this team has passion, and that extends to the bench. Whether on the court or on the sidelines, the bench provides crucial support for the team.