Sam Hauser explodes for season-high 22 points in win over Blazers

“Once you see a couple go, the rim gets bigger, and you feel more confident.”

That’s what Sam Hauser told NBC Sport Boston’s Abby Chin after last night’s Celtics 121-99 win over the Trail Blazers, a game in which the sharpshooter put up a season-high 22 points on 8-12 FG, and hit 6 of 10 threes.

In 32 minutes – his most played since January 21st – Hauser also grabbed 2 steals, 2 rebounds, and 1 block, showcasing a much-improved defense that’s helped him become a regular rotation player for the best team in the league.

Fellow bench players Payton Pritchard (11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and Luke Kornet (6 points on 3-3 FG, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 21 minutes) also continued their strong play.

"We're always ready when our number's called"



Sam Hauser caught up with @tvabby after his 22-point night pic.twitter.com/76gw2mUTqC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 12, 2024

“Our job is to come in to bring energy and do the little things really well,” Hauser said after the win. “Sometimes we have nights like this, where we’re a little bit more involved, and we’re always ready when our number’s called, and that’s why we put the work in every day.”

For the season, Hauser is shooting 42.2% from three, just a smidge above his career average of 42.1% from downtown. Over his last 10 games, his three-point percentage has increased to 50%, one of the highest marks in the league.

And while he’s not only always going to get 10 three-point attempts, Hauser has made it a point to stay ready even if he only gets a handful of opportunities on a given night.

On the View from the Rafters podcast last month, Hauser said he works with coaching staff to simulate shooting cold, and going right from working out, to sitting, to shooting again to model what his minutes might look like in a game.

Sam Hauser says he works with coaches to simulate shooting cold:



“In the middle of the workout we’ll just stop and I’ll go sit down for a minute or two, and then I’ll run out on the court, they’ll throw it to me wherever and I got to make it.”



(Via View from the Rafters) pic.twitter.com/THfoIlSrvq — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 3, 2024

“In the middle of the workout, we’ll just stop and I’ll go sit down for a minute or two, and then I’ll run out on the court. They’ll throw it to me wherever and I gotta make it,” he said.

Last night, Hauser even celebrated with a skip after one of his fourth-quarter makes. “I’m not even really sure what that was,” he told Chin postgame. “I was fully immersed in the moment.”

Sam Hauser had something to say after this three-pointer pic.twitter.com/ch03Nq2Dpc — Noa Dalzell (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 12, 2024

With the win, the Celtics become the first team in the NBA to 50 wins, improving their overall record to a league-best 50-14 and their road record to 21-11. They’ll next face the Jazz tonight at 9 pm ET in Utah.