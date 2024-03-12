Celtics (50-14) at Jazz (28-36) Game #65 3/12/24

Boston Celtics (50-14) at Utah Jazz (28-36)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

9:00 PM ET

Regular Season Game #65 Road Game #33

TV: NBCSB, KTZZ, NBA-LP

Radio: 98.5 Sports Hub, KSL 97.5, Sirius XM

Delta Center

The Celtics look to end their road trip on a positive note as they take on the Utah Jazz. This is the 2nd and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Celtics won 126-97 on January 5 in Boston. They split the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on their home court. The Celtics are 61-46 all time overall against the Jazz and 22-31 in games played in Utah.

The Celtics are playing on the second night of back to back games. They are 8-2 on the second night of back to back games so far. They are 2-1 when the both of the games in the back to back set are on the road. The Jazz have had 2 days off, last playing on Saturday.

The Celtics remain 1st in the East, 8.5 games ahead of 2nd place Milwaukee, 9 games ahead of 3rd place Cleveland, 12.5 games ahead of 4th place New York, 13 games ahead of 5th place Orlando and 13.5 games ahead of 6th place Philadelphia. They are 20-11 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 16-7 against Western Conference teams. They are coming off a win in their last game.

The Jazz are 12th in the West, 9.5 games behind 6th place Phoenix, 8.5 games behind 7th place Sacramento, 6 games behind 10th place Golden State and 1 game behind 11th place Houston. They are 6.5 games ahead of 13th place Memphis. They are 19-12 at home and 2-8 in their last 10 games. They are 14-13 against Eastern Conference teams and they have lost their last 2 games.

The Celtics are playing in the final game of a 5 game road trip. They lost the first two games against Cleveland and Denver and then won in Phoenix and won in Portland. They will go home for a game against Phoenix before facing Washington on the road. They then have home games against Detroit and Milwaukee before a 6 game road trip through Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta (twice), New Orleans and Charlotte.

The Jazz Have been off for 2 days after losing a game to Denver on Saturday. They are playing in the first of a 4 game home stand. They will host Atlanta and Minnesota twice before a 3 game road trip through Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Houston. They then return home for a 3 game home stand against Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

Al Horford is listed as out for this game due to a toe injury. Jaylen Brown will miss this game due to a sacroiliac straing. Kristaps Porzingis remains out with the hamstring injury and will miss his 3rd straight game. Svi Mykhailiuk is questionable due to personal reasons and will miss his second straight game. I’m going to guess that Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet will get the start.

For the Trail Blazers, Taylor Hendricks is out with a ligament sprain in his left big toe. Lauri Markkanen has already been ruled out for this game. Markkanen will miss his fourth consecutive game as he tries to heal from a right quad contusion.

Probable Celtics Starters

Jrue Holiday

Derrick White

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Luke Kornet

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Sam Hauser

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Luke Kornet

Celtics Reserves

Oshae Brissett

Payton Pritchard

Jordan Walsh

Xavier Tillman

Jaden Springer

2 Way Players

JD Davison

Drew Peterson

Neemias Queta

Injuries/Out

Al Horford (rest) out

Svi Mykhailiuk (personal) questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) out

Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac) out



Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla

Probable Jazz Starters

Keyonte George

Collin Sexton

Brice Sensabaugh

John Collins

Walker Kessler

PG: Keyonte George

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: Brice Sensabaugh

PF: John Collins

C: Walker Kessler

Jazz Reserves

Jordan Clarkson

Kris Dunn

Talen Horton-Tucker

Taevion Kinsey

Kira Lewis, Jr

Kenneth Lofton, Jr

Luka Samanic

Omer Yurtseven

Two Way Players

Johnny Juzang

Micah Potter

Jason Preston

Injuries/Out

Taylor Hendricks (toe) out

Lauri Markkanen (quad) out

Head Coach

Will Hardy

Key Matchups

Derrick White

Collin Sexton

Derrick White vs Collin Sexton

Sexton is averaging 18.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Against the Celtics this season, he finished with 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 3 steals. He shot 41.7% from the field but didn’t hit a 3.

Jayson Tatum

John Collins

Jayson Tatum vs John Collins

Collins is averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He is shooting 52.8% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. Against the Celtics this season he had 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. He shot 62.5% from the field but didn’t hit a 3.

Honorable Mention

Luke Kornet vs Walker Kessler

Kessler is averaging 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.7 blocks. He is shooting 64.2% from the field and 21.1% from beyond the arc. Against the Celtics this season he finished with 4 points and 7 rebounds. He shot 66.7% and did not make a 3 pointer. He is a threat to block shots and so the Celtics need to be aware of him when they go to the hoop.

Keys to the Game

Defense - Defense is the key to winning each and every game. The Celtics are 2nd in the league with a defensive rating of 110.3 while the Jazz are 27th with a defensive rating of 118.9. The Celtics are 4th in points per game with 120.7 while the Jazz are 9th with 117.7 points per game. The Jazz have some very good 3 point shooters on the team and they are 9th with 37.1 three pointers attempted per game so the Celtics need to play good perimeter defense. But they also must defend in the paint as the Jazz are 5th with 54.1 points in the paint per game. The Celtics must continue to make defense a priority to win this game.

Rebound - Much of rebounding is effort and when the Celtics put out that effort on the boards, we see it in the other areas of their game. The Celtics are averaging 47.2 rebounds per game (1st) while the Jazz are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, which is 3rd in the league. The Jazz are 1st with 16.8 second chance points per game and the Celtics must have every player fight for rebounds to limit those 2nd chance points. If the Celtics want to win this game they need to crash the boards and beat the Jazz to rebounds.

Be Aggressive - The Celtics have to come out and be aggressive right from the opening tip. They have to be aggressive on defense, driving to the basket, rebounding, diving for loose balls and just playing harder in general. They need to get off to a strong start and play hard right up until the final buzzer. They can’t let the Jazz outwork them for any period of time because it doesn’t matter how good a team is, if they allow opponents to play harder than them, they can lose to any team.

Focus for 48 Minutes - The Celtics need to stay focused for 48 minutes. They have to focus on taking good shots and making them. They also have to keep that effort and focus up for 48 minutes with no let up and no collapse. They can’t afford to get complacent because the Jazz have a losing record and have won just 2 of their last 10 games. The final game of a road trip is always the toughest. The Celtics need to stay focused on winning in spite of the circumstances.

X-Factors

Back to Back On the Road - The Celtics are playing in the final game of a 5 game road

trip. They have to stay focused on playing Celtics basketball and block out all the distractions that come from playing on the road like travel, playing in a different time zone, staying in hotels and a hostile crowd. They are also playing in back to back games and in the 3rd game in 4 nights. Fatigue may be a factor down the stretch in this game.

Coaching - Joe Mazzulla and Will Hardy are both former Celtics assistant coaches and both are 2nd year head coaches who have done well in their first season. Joe Mazzulla won the first round in Boston. Which former assistant will lead their team to the win in this one?

Officiating - Officiating is always an x-factor. Will they let them play or will they call every ticky tack foul? Will they favor the home team? We never know what any given crew will do. The Celtics need to stay focused and not allow bad calls or lack of calls take away their composure and take them out of their game.

