Must C’s: Derrick White becomes a Bostonian

Derrick White can do no wrong these days (maybe ever). He’s a defensive wizard, a marksman from 3 point range, a connector on offense and an anchor on defense. He’s everything the Celtics could possibly want.

Oh yeah, and he’s also a great teammate and by all accounts a really great guy. So it is really fun to see his personality come out a little bit in this Sam Adams commercial.

Derrick White is becoming Boston legend! pic.twitter.com/2kGLaSp1mz — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 14, 2024

This is just a fun commercial that plays upon the Boston area stereotypes in a playful way. It kind of reminds me of the SNL Dunkin Donuts skit from a few years back. Well done by everyone.