Jrue Holiday calls Al Horford ‘most reliable player’ he’s ever played with after another vintage performance

For the first few minutes of Thursday’s match-up between the Celtics and the Suns, it was a Kevin Durant — Al Horford showdown. Just like we all expected?

Facing off for the 26th time of their professional careers, the #2 and #3 picks from the 2007 NBA Draft, respectively, each scored 8 points in the first six minutes. Horford hit a patented three out the gate, and Durant sunk a slew of mid-ranges, just as he has for the last 17 years in the league.

But, for just the second time ever, in the Celtics’ 127-112 win against the Suns, Horford outscored the former MVP, putting up a season-high 24 points. Durant finished with 19 points, and scored just 5 points in the final three quarters.

Horford hit six threes on the night – tied for the most-ever in his career – and also finished with 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals. He’s now shooting 40.9% from three on the year, following up a 44.6% three-point average last season.

Big Al goes coast-to-coast off the steal pic.twitter.com/vZPi8N9UYc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 14, 2024

It was yet another performance that had fans scratching their heads, wondering how a nearly 38-year-old center, who’s logged nearly 40,000 NBA minutes, can still perform at such a high level.

Though Horford has moved to the bench this season, he’s still earned 26 starts so far this year, oftentimes filling in for Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed 20 games due to a myriad of injuries.

A big Al Horford night is oftentimes an indication of good ball movement and a healthy offense — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown draw so much attention, collapse the defense, and ultimately find their veteran sharpshooter at the right time. Against the Suns, the Celtics finished with 31 assists, all while Jaylen Brown exploded for 37 points and Jayson Tatum for 26.

“Teams are going to take away your first option,” Horford told CLNS Media after the game. “We are doing a better job looking at second, third, even fourth options into the offense. That just shows the growth of our group.”

It wasn’t just the offensive explosion that stood out; Horford was also brilliant defensively against the Suns. He contested 12 shots – five more than any other player on the court – and deflected 4 passes (for context, the Suns as a team collectively deflected only 6 passes).

“Al’s the OG, but he’s the most reliable player I’ve ever played with,” Holiday told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the win. “Being able to be on the court with him is an honor. Being out there with him, I just know everything’s going to go well.”

"Most reliable player ever." It’s quite the compliment coming from a guy who’s played with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Iguodala, Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis — and more than 200 other NBA players. But it’s a commonly-held belief in the Celtics locker room that there’s no one quite like Al Horford.

Jayson Tatum, who sits with Horford on the team plane and has long considered him a close friend and mentor, echoed Holiday’s statement.

“We have so much love and respect for Al and the things that he’s accomplished in this league,” Tatum said. “We understand how valuable he is to our team – his presence, on and off the court, his voice, the way that he goes about his job every single day, showing up, being there for us. [He’s] the ultimate teammate, and somebody we’re really lucky to have.”