Weekend Topic: What creative suggestions do you have for the rest of the season?

As of Saturday afternoon, the Celtics magic number to clinch the top overall seed in the NBA is 7. Considering that there are still 16 games left on the schedule, that’s absurd. The team might have that wrapped up in a week.

Then when you look down the list of our opponents (Washington, Detroit, and Atlanta twice each for example) and I can’t help but wonder how many of those games are going to be at all serious contests.

There’s always a balance between rest and keeping guys fresh for the playoffs. Clearly any minor injury concerns are going to be treated with the utmost caution and care. At a minimum the pattern of strategically resting bigs on back-to-back games should continue.

What I’d like to open up is a discussion about more creative ways to get players rest and maybe have some fun in the process. Feel free to be as serious or unserious as you like.

Maybe the team looks to give Hauser and Pritchard as many 3 pointers as possible one game. Maybe we start Jordan Walsh in place of Tatum and call the same plays. Or try ultra-small-ball lineups. Try Brissett in the defensive roamer role.

What other ideas to you have? They could be schemes that we try a few times and then pull them out in the playoffs as needed. Or they could be focused on developing guys for next year.

Give us your ideas in the comments below (and be nice, this is a safe space).