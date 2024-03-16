Isaiah Thomas signing 10 day contract with Phoenix Suns

THAT SLOW GRIND!

How can you not feel warm hearted to hear about Isaiah Thomas getting back in the league? According to Shams, he’s signing a 10 day contract with the Suns.

IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

For those that don’t remember, Isaiah Thomas played for the Phoenix Suns back in 2014-15 before he was traded to the Celtics in exchange for Marcus Thornton and a 2016 first-round pick. That trade worked out pretty well for the Celtics as he became a multiple time All Star and top 5 finisher in the MVP voting in 2016-17. More than all of that though, he supercharged the rebuild and captured Boston fans’ hearts with his underdog overachieving greatness.

Injuries derailed his career and he’s bounced around the league for several years. Most recently he played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. Many would have called it a career at some point along the way, but Thomas has never given up on his dreams.

Wishing him all the best of luck in Phoenix.